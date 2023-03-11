STILLWATER — Two years ago, Reece Witcraft cut the necessary weight.

The Oklahoma State wrestler trained hard. He’d done everything needed to compete for the starting spot. There was even some experience, with Witcraft wrestling while 133-pounder Daton Fix was preparing for the Olympics.

With Fix’s return, Witcraft saw opportunity trimming down and starting at 125.

Competing for the spot was then true freshman Trevor Mastrogiovanni, a highly regarded three-time state champ from New Jersey.

In a close battle, Witcraft lost. For the first time in his wrestling career, he was going to be a backup.

“It was just cutting all that weight, and not being able to wrestle for the team that really wore down on me,” Witcraft recalled, years later. “I just felt like that year was extremely hard for my mentality. It was probably that year was the lowest I’ve been.”

Motivation ran thin. Getting through practices even harder. “I didn’t ever get to showcase my stuff,” he said. “It feels like, when you’re going to practice you’re working for nothing.”

But Witcraft’s story is one of patience. Fast forward two years, and Witcraft is headed to Tulsa to compete in the NCAA Championships at the BOK Center starting Thursday.

With Mastrogiovanni injured — and backup Zach Blankenship benched to preserve his redshirt status — Witcraft carried the 125-pound spot for the final six duals.

After a surprise third-place finish at the Big 12 Championships a week ago clinched a berth in the national tournament, Witcraft’s opportunity is monumental.

He can continue to be the Cowboys’ ultimate wild-card.

“I always feel like a dangerous opponent,” Witcraft told the Tulsa World.

Returning home

Like Fix, Witcraft hails from the outskirts of Tulsa.

Born in Tahlequah before moving to Broken Arrow, Witcraft won a state title in 2019 and back-to-back individual titles with the Tigers. A return to compete in his hometown looked unlikely for Witcraft at the start of the season.

“It’s awesome honestly,” Witcraft said. “It being in Tulsa, my parents live about 20 minutes away from the arena, so cool. And my whole family is going to be there.”

Obviously, it’s a little more motivation for Witcraft, he said. But during those struggles, Witcraft recalled his parents who kept him moving forward. Bouncing in and out of lineups. His motivation in flux.

“A good cop, bad cop relationship,” Witcraft said with a laugh of his parents. “My mom is super nice and my dad is very brutal.”

The hard-nosed John Smith helped with that too.

After a conversation with the veteran OSU coach about taking over for Blankenship at 125 pounds, Witcraft said getting his weight down was the hardest part.

Weeks later, Smith’s expectations for Witcraft heading into the Big 12 Championships were simple: “I want to see him go to nationals.”

Stepping into a starting role wasn’t hard for Witcraft, who’d done it for Fix before. It was the opponents that were. In his six regular season duals, Witcraft faced a ranked opponent each time. He finished 1-5.

If the Cowboys were going to be represented at 125 pounds in nationals, Witcraft would need to make a run in Tulsa.

Based on weight allocations, Witcraft would at worst need to finish sixth.

“I went in and I just felt like I had nothing to lose,” Witcraft said. “It helped relax me a little bit. I was able to let things fly and wrestle hard because people weren’t expecting me to do great or anything like that.”

A dangerous combination for any wrestler. Nothing to lose and wrestling hard. A week removed, Witcraft said the goal wasn’t just placing. He wanted to win it. “I think I could’ve, it just didn’t happen.”

His reward? The 31st seed in the 125-pound bracket, slated for a first-round slugfest between Princeton’s Pat Glory. Witcraft said his seeding could have gone either way. He recognizes the regular season struggles, but paired with his Big 12 run, a spot between where he is and the middle 20s could have been possible.

“To be a national champion which is my goal, I’m going to have to beat everyone,” Witcraft said. “I have to be the best in the bracket to do that, so it doesn’t really matter where you drop me.”

Fight or flight

As Witcraft walks off the stage in the BOK Center, he hears a fan shout to him. “You’re my favorite to watch wrestle,” one screams as Witcraft signs autographs and chats with supporters.

“I just love that,” Witcraft said. “That’s probably my favorite.”

He doesn’t pay too much attention to what’s getting said about him on social media, but Witcraft’s Big 12s performance was commended by many. He hears the support from fans in the arena, but beyond that, stays away from anything else.

Less than a week until he performs on a national stage, Witcraft admits there are some nerves. But, he knows how to control them, even saying he’s better wrestling with them.

“I look at it as a thing of fear,” he said. “If I’m nervous that must mean I’m scared. If I’m scared then it’s either fight or flight, and I’m always going to go with fight.”

Witcraft’s story is one of patience. Years of bouncing around in the lineup. A pendulum of emotions. That patience has led him back to Tulsa, with a chance at doing something special for OSU.

“I know even without having anything to lose, I’m kind of a crazy wrestler already, so I feel like I’m always going to be a tough guy to wrestle, no matter who it is, and having that extra little bit of ... I don’t know what to call it ... extra little not caring a little bit I guess, or freedom, made me a little bit more dangerous.”