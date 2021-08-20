'I feel like I’m at the top of my game:' Christian Holmes, finally settled in, is poised to slot into OSU's secondary

STILLWATER — This past offseason gave Christian Holmes a chance to finally reflect on his game, and time to read and listen to what people had to say about his up and down debut campaign at Oklahoma State, too.

“When you take a step back, you see your weaknesses and your strengths,” Holmes said. “The things I saw a lot of people write about my weaknesses, I don’t consider them weaknesses at this point, after going through these practices in fall camp. I feel like I’m at the top of my game.”

The 6-1 cornerback and former Missouri transfer feels different in 2021, settled now with the Cowboys in his second year. And that comfort is spilling into Holmes’ performance onto the field.

Season opener Missouri State at Oklahoma State

On Thursday, Mike Gundy said that Holmes is taking the bulk of the first-team snaps at OSU No. 2 cornerback spot opposite senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse, delivering clarity on one the Cowboys’ most crucial position battles. Holmes, a redshirt senior, has separated himself from sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad with experience and upped conditioning since reporting to camp earlier this month.

The underclassmen duo will get their chances in practice and in early season games, but two weeks into fall camp, it’s Holmes who has staked a claim to the only open role in the OSU secondary.