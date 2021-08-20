'I feel like I’m at the top of my game:' Christian Holmes, finally settled in, is poised to slot into OSU's secondary

STILLWATER — This past offseason gave Christian Holmes a chance to finally reflect on his game, and time to read and listen to what people had to say about his up and down debut campaign at Oklahoma State, too.
“When you take a step back, you see your weaknesses and your strengths,” Holmes said. “The things I saw a lot of people write about my weaknesses, I don’t consider them weaknesses at this point, after going through these practices in fall camp. I feel like I’m at the top of my game.”
The 6-1 cornerback and former Missouri transfer feels different in 2021, settled now with the Cowboys in his second year. And that comfort is spilling into Holmes’ performance onto the field.
On Thursday, Mike Gundy said that Holmes is taking the bulk of the first-team snaps at OSU No. 2 cornerback spot opposite senior Jarrick Bernard-Converse, delivering clarity on one the Cowboys’ most crucial position battles. Holmes, a redshirt senior, has separated himself from sophomores Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad with experience and upped conditioning since reporting to camp earlier this month.
The underclassmen duo will get their chances in practice and in early season games, but two weeks into fall camp, it’s Holmes who has staked a claim to the only open role in the OSU secondary.
“He’s had a really good camp,” Gundy said. “His maturity is showing up out here. My personal opinion on him last year was that he wasn’t really in good enough shape to compete at a high level because we didn’t train him because of COVID-19. He’s in much better condition this year in my opinion.”
The Holmes now impressing the OSU coaching staff is far from the player who struggled to find his place in 2020.
A graduate transfer who arrived after four years at Missouri, Holmes joined the Cowboys following the 2019 season and soon found Covid-19 as an additional challenge to navigating a new program with Covid-19.
“When I came in, everybody in the world was dealing with (Covid-19),” Holmes said. “It caught me off guard like everybody else. I didn’t know how to respond to it.”
The pandemic impacted Holmes' immersion into OSU’s fitness program and kept Jim Knowles’ defense at arm’s length. It showed when the 2020 season rolled around.
Holmes appeared in 11 games and started the final two, yet mistakes were plenty and he never stuck in a tight secondary. Behind Bernard-Converse and eventual NFL Draft pick Rodarius Williams, Holmes’ opportunities were scant.
“Christian struggled with the system and learning like a lot of new guys do,” Knowles said earlier this month.
In 2021, Holmes returned as a different player who distinguished himself quickly in a keep position battle. To Gundy, the jump is down to Holmes’ fitness.
“The first thing that (transfers) will tell you is that from wherever they came from, they weren’t used to working like this,” Gundy said. “With COVID last year, we didn’t get to push our guys and get them into really good shape. He’s in good condition now...that’s a big difference in order to play in this league.”
Holmes himself acknowledged the gains he’s made in conditioning, but credited his leap to the luxury of a full year spent within the program. He’s a veteran who started 14 games in the SEC with Missouri, experienced at the highest levels of college football, yet nothing could have prepared Holmes for transitioning into a new program in the midst of Covid-19.
He comes into this fall secure at OSU. Holmes worked on his game in the offseason and forged a relationship with cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie. Now, he appears ready to have a place in the Cowboys’ starting 11 come Sept. 4.
“I found growth in the staff,” Holmes said. I felt like I got to know a bit more about Duffie and what he can offer me. He’s a great coach and a great father figure. I’ve found more growth in my game.”