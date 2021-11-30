"I feel like he's the same Kalib": Boone back from injury, contributing for Cowboys

STILLWATER — Kalib Boone doesn’t have all the details on his preseason shoulder injury. But Oklahoma State’s junior forward can tell you what happened and exactly how it felt.

“All I know is I dove on a loose ball wrong,” Boone said. “I hit the ground. Next thing you know, my shoulder, my whole arm is just numb. I couldn’t move it and then I moved like my elbows and I couldn’t move anything.

“My body was in shock. I was about to throw up when they popped my shoulder back into place.”

The injury Boone suffered no more than 20 minutes into the Cowboys' first fall practice sidelined him for the entire preseason. It kept him out of OSU’s rotation until its third game of the regular season on Nov. 14, too.

Wednesday’s visit from Wichita State will mark Boone’s sixth game back. Thus far, the Big 12’s reigning top shot-blocker is posting 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Boone is playing now with a shoulder he says is 100%, and in recent wins over N.C. State, Charleston and Oral Roberts he has once again looked like the breakout star from a year ago.

"I think he's been playing well, like the old Kalib,” teammate Avery Anderson said. "He's blocking shots, getting to the rim, making layups. I feel like he's the same Kalib."