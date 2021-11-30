"I feel like he's the same Kalib": Boone back from injury, contributing for Cowboys

STILLWATER — Kalib Boone doesn’t have all the details on his preseason shoulder injury. But Oklahoma State’s junior forward can tell you what happened and exactly how it felt.
“All I know is I dove on a loose ball wrong,” Boone said. “I hit the ground. Next thing you know, my shoulder, my whole arm is just numb. I couldn’t move it and then I moved like my elbows and I couldn’t move anything.
“My body was in shock. I was about to throw up when they popped my shoulder back into place.”
The injury Boone suffered no more than 20 minutes into the Cowboys' first fall practice sidelined him for the entire preseason. It kept him out of OSU’s rotation until its third game of the regular season on Nov. 14, too.
Wednesday’s visit from Wichita State will mark Boone’s sixth game back. Thus far, the Big 12’s reigning top shot-blocker is posting 10.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Boone is playing now with a shoulder he says is 100%, and in recent wins over N.C. State, Charleston and Oral Roberts he has once again looked like the breakout star from a year ago.
"I think he's been playing well, like the old Kalib,” teammate Avery Anderson said. "He's blocking shots, getting to the rim, making layups. I feel like he's the same Kalib."
The injury that relegated Boone to the outside looking in earlier this fall was new for the 6-foot-9 big man. He didn’t suffer any significant ailments as a high-schooler at Tulsa Memorial, and he’s been mostly injury-free in his previous two seasons at OSU.
“I’ve never broken a finger. Never had a shoulder popped out. Never anything like that,” he said. “The worst thing I’d probably had was a sprained ankle.”
So sitting on the side was unfamiliar territory.
Boone struggled watching teammates in lifting sessions he couldn't take part in. He couldn’t stand doing his limited drills off to the side while they competed on the court. All of it felt mentally draining, Boone said.
Life on the sidelines was as excruciating as the injury itself. But the absence of basketball and his ability to play it gave Boone perspective.
“It was something that I felt like I needed,” Boone said. “And I learned. It was an obstacle that I needed in my life because it just showed how much determination (I have) and how much I want to get better. It showed me how much I really care.”
Back on the court, Boone’s transition has been relatively smooth. He said the toughest part was acclimating back to the speed of the game. Boone played a combined 19 minutes in games against Prairie View A&M and UMass-Lowell before exploding for 20 points and five blocks in a Nov. 17 win, then followed with 13 points and another five blocks five days later against Charleston.
It was in those two games that Boone finally felt up to speed, and against Oral Roberts last Friday he scored 11 points in a season-high 20 minutes.
"I think the makeup of our team has allowed him to work his way back in pretty nicely,” coach Mike Boynton said of Boone. “There's not pressure for him to come back and be a star."
Star or not, Boone is healthy once again and settling back in with the Cowboys.
"There’s times where I do an extra lift or something, just to keep my shoulder feeling strong and get the mobility back and everything," Boone said. "But it feels great.”