"I feel good": OSU's Jaylen Warren full strength, ready for Fiesta Bowl return

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — When Oklahoma State takes the field in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, it will do so with its lead running back in tow once again.

Jaylen Warren said Wednesday morning that he’s back to full strength ahead of the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ New Year’s Day meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame. The redshirt senior rusher’s return to the OSU backfield will come nearly a full month after an ankle injury kept Warren sidelined from the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game.

“I’m 100% right now,” Warren said. “I feel good.”

Warren emerged as the Cowboys’ breakout star in 2021, carrying 237 times for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season after coming to Stillwater from Utah State. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing in five games this fall, including a 218-yard performance at Boise State and a 193-yard effort a month later at Texas.

OSU running backs gained 33 yards (1.3 yards per carry) on 26 attempts in the 21-16 Big 12 title game defeat against Baylor. Running back Dezmon Jackson, who led Cowboys rushers with 31 yards that day, could feature in the Fiesta Bowl despite entering the transfer portal earlier this month, but in Warren’s return OSU has its primary ball carrier back.