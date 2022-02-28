'I don’t know honestly': OSU's Likekele says he's undecided on return for 2022-23

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele intends to take part in Senior Day festivities alongside teammate Bryce Williams on Saturday.
Less clear as of Monday afternoon? Whether the Cowboys’ regular season finale against No. 12 Texas Tech will be Likekele’s final game in uniform at Gallagher-Iba Arena. As OSU’s fourth-year guard enters the final week of the 2021-22 season, Likekele says he still has a decision to make about next year.
“I don’t know anything, honestly. I don’t know anything,” Likekele said Monday. “School also plays a factor into things. You never know what type of degrees you might want to get. We literally haven’t thought about this. Not for one second.
"So I can’t sit here and tell you 100% ‘I’m done’. But I can’t tell you 100% there’s a chance of me coming back. It’s zero-zero, both ways. The thoughts (are) on Iowa State and embracing these last couple of games.”
The Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) travel to face the Cyclones Wednesday night before returning home for the weekend to host the Red Raiders. And sometime after OSU closes out its regular season, Likekele will decide whether or not he’ll return for a fifth season.
On the table for him is an extra season of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At Big 12 Media Days in October, before the Cowboys were banned from the 2022 postseason through sanctions upheld by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, Likekele told the Tulsa World he had no plans to take advantage of the additional season.
But following a 77-73 loss at TCU earlier this month, Likekele left the door open to a return, just as he did again Monday.
“I literally don’t think about any of that stuff,” Likekele said Feb. 8. “Going, staying, going, staying, I don’t think about any of that stuff.”
He enters the final two games of his senior season scoring 7.3 points (fourth-most among OSU players) and pulling down 5.6 rebounds (second-most) per game. Likekele ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 3.4 assists per game.
With 12 points in an overtime loss to Baylor on Feb. 21, he eclipsed 1,000 for his career and became the first Cowboy to reach 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists for his career.
Likekele couldn’t identify any cons when asked Monday about returning for another season, and discussed the prospect of pursuing another degree and OSU’s postseason eligibility come March of 2023. Whenever his college career comes to an end, he intends to give professional basketball — the NBA, G-League or playing overseas — a shot.
But with Senior Day looming on Saturday, Likekele says he still has some figuring out to do.
“I don’t know honestly. You never know how life plays out. Me and my family, we actually haven’t talked about anything. We don’t talk about sports at all, pretty much, unless it’s LeBron James.
“Other than that, we’re just looking forward to these last two games and then we’ll see what happens after that.”