'I don’t know honestly': OSU's Likekele says he's undecided on return for 2022-23

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele intends to take part in Senior Day festivities alongside teammate Bryce Williams on Saturday.

Less clear as of Monday afternoon? Whether the Cowboys’ regular season finale against No. 12 Texas Tech will be Likekele’s final game in uniform at Gallagher-Iba Arena. As OSU’s fourth-year guard enters the final week of the 2021-22 season, Likekele says he still has a decision to make about next year.

“I don’t know anything, honestly. I don’t know anything,” Likekele said Monday. “School also plays a factor into things. You never know what type of degrees you might want to get. We literally haven’t thought about this. Not for one second.

"So I can’t sit here and tell you 100% ‘I’m done’. But I can’t tell you 100% there’s a chance of me coming back. It’s zero-zero, both ways. The thoughts (are) on Iowa State and embracing these last couple of games.”

The Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) travel to face the Cyclones Wednesday night before returning home for the weekend to host the Red Raiders. And sometime after OSU closes out its regular season, Likekele will decide whether or not he’ll return for a fifth season.