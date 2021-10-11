“I’d prefer to not get into a shootout with them”: Gundy preparing for battle of styles at No. 25 Texas

Look-alike wins over Boise State, Kansas State and Baylor saw the Cowboys control possession and thwart opposing offenses in their last three games, and Gundy is hopeful OSU isn't forced to deviate from its newly forged identity this weekend.

“I’d prefer to not get into a shootout with them,” Gundy said of the Longhorns. “They’ve done some of that with big plays and they accomplished some of that Saturday with big plays. And we all know that in this league, defensively, one of the most important things that we can get accomplished is minimize some big plays.”

Much of what Gundy already knew about the Longhorns was confirmed over the weekend.

He identified the offense run by first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian as similar to the attack Sarkisian ran during his time as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2019 and 2020.

"He wants to rush the football and go play-action," Gundy said. "Throw it over your head. Screens and motions and movements to try to get you out of position.”

Gundy knows Thompson, Texas' junior passer, as well. The Cowboys recruited Thompson out of Newcastle High School in 2018, the same class as OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders.