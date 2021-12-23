Hutton has found growth on and off the field in Stillwater 9,000-plus miles from home

“Everyone knows about my first few days of practice,” Hutton said. “They would blow the whistle and everyone would run in different directions. So I had to pick someone to follow around.”

He settled into life in American football quickly, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a 28-year old freshman in 2019 when OSU finished fourth in the nation in punt return defense. As a sophomore in 2020, opponents gained only 1.5 yards per return from Hutton’s punts.

Coach Mike Gundy saw his progression in the kicking game come as Hutton’s grasp of the game broadened. This fall, only 11 punters in the nation pinned opponents inside their own 20 yard line more than OSU’s punter.

"Anything that any of us do in life, if we don't really know why we do it or what our destination is, it's hard to get really good at it,” Gundy said in November. “And so once he started to get a feel for American football, after about a year, he really improved in understanding how to improve his game as a target punter.”

But just as football became natural to Hutton, COVID-19 produced a challenge greater than the rules and rhythms of the new game.