Hutton has found growth on and off the field in Stillwater 9,000-plus miles from home

STILLWATER — Growing up in Newborough, Victoria, Australia, Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton knew of only a handful of college programs.
Notre Dame — the Cowboys’ Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl opponent — was one of them. Alabama was another, along with Michigan. When it came to men’s basketball, everyone knew Duke.
But OSU? Not so much. When Hutton got a call from the Cowboys in 2018, he had to Google the school in Stillwater more than 9,000 miles away.
“Hey, that looks pretty cool,” Hutton thought.
“I looked into the program and the facilities,” Hutton said earlier this week. “I’d been given a bit of a background from Prokick Australia that it’s a good program to come into. It seemed like a good place.”
Three years later, the Cowboys’ 31-year old punter has established himself among the Big 12’s top punters. With one game remaining in his junior season, Hutton leads the conference in punting yards (2,785), fair catches (30) and punts downed inside the opponent's 20 yard line (24), serving as the unheralded field-flipper for OSU’s third-ranked defense.
A former Australian rules footballer, Hutton stands as one of the latest success stories of Prokick Australia. The Melbourne-based program sent Hutton to the states and has produced five Ray Guy Award winners, 17 All-Americans and 75 scholarship kickers and punters to the United States since 2007.
With each passing season since 2019, the punter who holds eight years on any of his next youngest teammates, has grown more and more comfortable in his acclimation to the American game. Yet as Hutton winds down on his third season at OSU, he’s reflecting as much on his progression off the field as he is any improvement on it.
“It’s been a real growth period for me, personally,” Hutton said. “And to have the football program and the people of Stillwater and Oklahoma State to support me has really helped me with that.”
Hutton was only engaged to Kelsey Giardina when he received his scholarship offer from OSU. At the time, the couple had no imminent wedding plans.
“We kind of fast tracked that,” Hutton said.
With a punting job waiting at OSU, they planned a wedding in a matter of eight weeks. And a few months later, when Hutton traveled to Stillwater, Kelsey was with him, too.
“It’s massive for her to give up everything and come over here for me to chase this dream,” Hutton said.
Waiting on the other end of the long trip from Australia for Hutton was a journey of its own on the football field. Kicking he understood; learning the intricacies of American football proved more difficult early on.
“Everyone knows about my first few days of practice,” Hutton said. “They would blow the whistle and everyone would run in different directions. So I had to pick someone to follow around.”
He settled into life in American football quickly, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection as a 28-year old freshman in 2019 when OSU finished fourth in the nation in punt return defense. As a sophomore in 2020, opponents gained only 1.5 yards per return from Hutton’s punts.
Coach Mike Gundy saw his progression in the kicking game come as Hutton’s grasp of the game broadened. This fall, only 11 punters in the nation pinned opponents inside their own 20 yard line more than OSU’s punter.
"Anything that any of us do in life, if we don't really know why we do it or what our destination is, it's hard to get really good at it,” Gundy said in November. “And so once he started to get a feel for American football, after about a year, he really improved in understanding how to improve his game as a target punter.”
But just as football became natural to Hutton, COVID-19 produced a challenge greater than the rules and rhythms of the new game.
The pandemic turned once-lengthy but manageable trips home to Australia into impossible missions. Hutton says he hasn’t been back in more than two years. It’s been three years for Kelsey.
Stuck in Stillwater, Hutton said he found growth in the pandemic, barred from his home thousands of miles away.
“In my first year, I just knew that if I was homesick or something, I was 24 hours away from a flight home,” Hutton said. "I could see my family and all that. And then it was just a time where you’re completely locked out. It’s almost like you’re on another planet.
“There’s certainly things you get through because you have to get through them. That grows resilience.”
In the process, OSU and the Stillwater community have become a home for the Hutton’s. The Cowboys punter enjoyed his 30th birthday here. On Christmas Day, he and Kelsey will celebrate with their two dogs before heading out to the Fiesta Bowl.
And after OSU takes on Notre Dame in Arizona, Hutton has one more trip in front of him. He’s heading back to Australia for the first time since the pandemic began.
“I’ll get home for two weeks,” Hutton said. “That’ll be good. Recharge the batteries.”