STILLWATER — Chad Weiberg and his uncle, Kevin, keep in touch.

Both have full plates. Chad Weiberg is engrained as Oklahoma State’s athletic director. As for Kevin Weiberg, the former commissioner of the Big 12, he’s tied up helping USC’s athletic department.

But the two members of the Weiberg family find time to text and chat.

Kevin Weiberg was one of the biggest influences on Chad Weiberg getting into sports administration. And as Chad Weiberg enters the third year of his tenure as OSU’s athletic director, all those years of talking have helped.

Last week, the Big 12 Conference expanded again, prying Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado away from the Pac-12. Compounded with UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati all joining this year, and the conference will be as geographically diverse as it’s even been.

For Weiberg, his tenure as OSU athletic director has been shrouded in conference realignment. Three weeks after being introduced as the school’s AD, news broke of Oklahoma and Texas defecting to the SEC.

“I think these things happen not by accident, right?” Weiberg said. “I mean, you have to give a lot of people — again commissioners, our presidents and chancellors, our athletic directors — you have to give them credit for stacking a series of good decisions on top of each other to get to where we are to survive and grow and position ourselves in the place that we’re in now.”

Under the direction of commissioner Brett Yormark, the Big 12’s membership will swell to 16 programs next season, giving the conference stability for the future. Former commissioner Bob Bowlsby received praise from Weiberg for his quick action to set up the additions of UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati.

Of course, former commissioner Kevin Weiberg helped, too, “through watching him navigate sort of the enterprise of college athletics and all the changes that it went through during his time in those leadership roles,” Chad Weiberg said.

Kevin Weiberg held his post with the Big 12 for nine years, steering the conference before eventually leaving in 2008 after attempting to launch a Big 12 Network similar to other networks owned by conferences.

After leaving, the Big 12 became unstable. It twice almost imploded, and four schools — Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri and Colorado — eventually did leave several years later.

He would help launch the Big Ten Network after departing from the Big 12 before becoming a sports consultant. Currently, Kevin Weiberg is helping USC as a member of an interim leadership team following the resignation of athletic director Mike Bohn in May.

“I think part of that, what’s good for me is to see there has been change before and we evolved as college athletics and worked through that and things have come out of it good and I suspect that it will continue to do that because of just what I was able to watch his role and some of those things,” Weiberg said.

The broader view assisted Weiberg back in 2021, when he focused on the idea of “control the things you can control” amid fears the Big 12 might fall apart with OU and UT leaving.

A difficult approach two years ago, but one that ultimately worked for OSU and the Big 12.