How Wagoner standout Malcolm Rodriguez landed at OSU and developed into an NFL draft pick

Before developing into an All-America linebacker and a projected NFL Draft pick, Malcolm Rodriguez was an under-recruited safety whose high school coaches lobbied college staffs on his behalf.

Dale Condict coached Rodriguez at Wagoner High School and recognized early on the qualities that would make him a playmaker at the next level.

“I knew mentally he had something special when his sophomore year he beat out a returning starter at quarterback who was a senior,” Condict said. “But physically he grew a lot between his sophomore and junior year, and his junior year things really started to take off for him.

“That progressed through his senior year and he got even bigger and better and you knew each and every week you were going to have the best player on the field.”

Rodriguez was a key reason the Bulldogs won three state titles in his three years as starting quarterback. He didn’t lose a game as a junior or a senior, winning 37 in a row.

Despite his success on offense and defense, Rodriguez didn’t get much attention in recruiting. Up until the week of the 2016 championship game, he was committed to Wyoming — his only offer to that point.

The Wagoner coaches kept contacting schools, some of which said Rodriguez was too small at 6 feet. They told the college coaches about the type of player they would have if they took a chance on him.

“You know exactly what you’re going to get,” Condict said. “He’s going to be on time. He’s always going to work hard when he’s there, and he never is going to miss a practice. He’s great in the classroom. He gets along with teachers and coaches. He’s very coachable, can handle tough love.”

While making a last-ditch attempt with OSU, Condict ultimately got a position coach to watch film of Rodriguez. That same day — the day before his final high school game — the offer came.

The rest was Cowboy history. Rodriguez became one of the best defensive players to wear an OSU jersey, earning the respect of teammates who twice voted him a team captain and winning over fans who loved his passionate style of play.

“It was very, very rewarding to see one of your players be able to accomplish that, especially knowing his character and the kind of person he is and everything that he had put into it,” Condict said. “To see all of that pay off and him be able to accomplish what we all knew he was capable of if he had that opportunity, it was really one of the highlights of my career.”

On the verge of being selected by an NFL team when the draft continues Friday and Saturday, Rodriguez is listed as an underrated sleeper by CBS Sports. He produced impressive numbers at the NFL Combine and at OSU’s Pro Day last month.

“I think he’ll be highly successful (in the NFL),” Condict said. “I really do. I don’t see how you could justify counting him out at this point. He’s proven he can do it at every level and at a very high level each time he’s moved up.

“You know physically he can do it, and I think when it comes to mental toughness and being prepared and studying and doing all the things necessary to be a professional he’s going to be one of the best with whatever organization he joins. I can’t wait for the next few days to see where he lands.”

