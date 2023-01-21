How the Cowboys orchestrated a double-digit comeback and upset No. 12 Iowa State, 61-59

STILLWATER — The students mobbed around Mike Boynton.

On a Saturday afternoon that saw Oklahoma State upset No. 12 Iowa State 61-59, the Cowboys head coach leapt into the crowded student section shortly after the final buzzer to celebrate.

The students swarmed him. Boynton’s players quickly joined. A crowded baseline was filled with hugs and high fives, as the Cowboys celebrated their first top-25 win of the season.

“It’s fun,” OSU forward Kalib Boone said of the postgame celebration. “I’m not going to lie to you, I was waiting for a time for them to storm the court. I want to win a game where they storm the court.”

It was a win that looked unlikely heading into halftime. The OSU (11-8 overall, 3-4 Big 12) offense was struggling. They trailed by double digits.

But, in 27 minutes of game, the Cowboys mounted a 16-point comeback and pulled off their largest comeback since 2009, when OSU came back from down 16 against Texas Tech.

Here’s how they orchestrated it.

7:37 1H: Kalib Boone slams home a contested dunk

With eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Cowboys had scored only 11 points and trailed by 16, the largest deficit they would face Saturday.

Coming out of a timeout, Boone moved the ball into the paint and successfully dunked a contested attempt over ISU’s Demarion Watson, who was draped to the side of Boone.

It accounted for two of Boone’s 13 points against the Cyclones, but also kick-started a struggling offense. In the final seven minutes, OSU would craft a 14-8 run and cut their deficit to 10 going to break.

In the locker room, the top priority was solving the rebounding problems, a battle they were losing 24-17.

“We’re a veteran group,” Boone said. “Everybody is open for talk. Anybody can say how they feel and what they think we need to fix.”

13:57 2H: Wright makes it a one-possession game

Out of the intermission, the Cowboys continued clawing back, eventually mounting an 18-10 run in the first six minutes of the second half.

With 13:57 remaining, OSU forward Tyreek Smith corralled a rebound and lofted it down the court to point guard John-Michael Wright, who shot a 3-pointer in transition, drilling it and cutting ISU’s lead to two.

A possession earlier, Wright scored another three, both crucial in pulling the Cowboys within a possession.

Without guard Bryce Thompson — who suffered a leg injury early in the second half after stepping back onto a teammate’s foot on a 3-point shot — Wright and Anderson saw more playing time.

OSU would eventually tie the game at 45 on a jumper from Wright.

3:09 2H: Avery Anderson makes both free throws

Free throws plagued the Cowboys on Saturday, with the group finishing 16-of-28 from the line.

But, in one of the more crucial situations, Anderson sunk two attempts to give OSU a 55-54 lead — its first of the day — with only minutes remaining.

“The next right thing, which is getting a stop and taking care of a lead,” Anderson said of his thought during the shots.

A Boone dunk and Anderson layup would protect the lead, which OSU would never surrender but the Cyclones tied it at 57 after a Gabe Kalscheur three.

5.5 seconds: Cisse’s defensive stop

With 17 seconds remaining in the game, OSU guard Chris Harris Jr. inbounded the ball to Anderson, who slipped and turned the ball after getting trapped with 13.6 seconds left.

The Cyclones, trailing by a point, attempted a shot, which was impacted by Moussa Cisse’s defense and eventually recovered by Newton, who was fouled and sent to the line.

“Y’all see the kind of impact he brings to the game, regardless of if he can move on one leg or jump off two, whatever it is,” Boone said. “When he’s out there, people got to respect like, ‘This isn’t going to be easy.’”

Cisse finished playing 14 minutes and recording three rebounds and a crucial block with five minutes left. After the stop, Cisse grabbed at his left ankle — which has restricted him to a minimal role the past five games — and was helped off the court with 3.3 seconds left.

Newton would score on one of his free-throw attempts, missing the second and forcing one more stop by the Cowboys.

“Today we had several guys step up and make meaningful plays,” Boynton said. “We don’t win that game without Moussa’s defensive presence.

“I think our guys were just determined to find a way to get the job done.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 61, IOWA STATE 59

Iowa State;35;24;--;59

Oklahoma State;25;36;--;61

IOWA STATE (14-4): Osunniyi 7-15 1-4 15, Kalscheur 5-13 2-3 14, King 5-10 0-0 10, Holmes 3-13 2-2 8, Lipsey 3-6 2-3 8, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Ward 1-1 0-0 2, Grill 0-1 0-0

OKLAHOMA STATE (11-8): Anderson 5-9 6-9 18, Boone 4-9 5-6 13, Newton 3-6 1-2 9, Wright 3-6 0-0 8, Asberru 2-5 1-3 7, Thompson 0-1 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-4 0

3-Point Goals: ISU 2-9 (Kalscheur 2-4, King 0-2, Osunniyi 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Grill 0-1).OSU 9-21 (Asberry 2-4, Wright 2-4, Newton 2-4, Anderson 2-3, Harris Jr. 1-4, Williams 0-1 Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: ISU 39 (King 8), OSU 31 (Newton, Asberry 6). Assists: ISU 11 (Holmes 6), OSU 12 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls: ISU 23, OSU 12. A: 6,656.