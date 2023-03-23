STILLWATER — Braden Cassity didn’t know the change was coming.

Cassity, a fullback for Oklahoma State, decided back in December he would use his extra year of eligibility, returning for a sixth season in Stillwater.

In a Twitter post that became shared around the OSU community, Cassity’s head was edited over Arnold Schwarzenegger saying “I’ll be back”, with Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” playing in the background.

But Cassity didn’t know he wouldn’t be returning to the position he was accustomed to. After logging the most starts over the past two years at OSU’s Cowboy Back position, the Cowboy coaching staff swiftly decided to move on from the hybrid role used for the better part of a decade.

In its place, OSU melted the Cowboy Back room into more traditional roles of tight end and fullback.

“It was weird at first,” Cassity, now classified as a fullback, said. “All it does is make us more dynamic. At the end of the day, Cowboy Back is just a name.”

After rushing numbers teetered between bad and mediocre last season, OSU coach Mike Gundy opted to shed the Cowboy back label, reverting back to more traditional fullback and tight end roles in hopes to improve a stagnant rushing attack.

The Cowboys prioritized getting players to fill those positions in the transfer portal. OSU added redshirt seniors Josiah Johnson from Massachusetts and Ian Edenfield from Division II California (PA) in the offseason, as well as former Pawhuska star Bryce Drummond.

Those three account for five players designated as tight ends, joined by redshirt freshman Tabry Shettron and redshirt junior Quinton Stewart.

“We need those type of players in our offensive system now so we can rush the ball,” Gundy said. “It’s not a secret. So, we understood where we were deficient. It had nothing to do with the personnel we had, but those guys weren’t recruited here for what we feel like we need to get accomplished in order to rush the football better.”

Those rushing numbers from last season aren’t a secret either. The Cowboys finished averaging 125.6 yards and 3.4 yards per carry with 20 total rushing touchdowns. All those ranked ninth in the Big 12.

Former quarterback Spencer Sanders — now at Ole Miss — accounted for a fourth of OSU’s total rushing yards (391) and almost half (8) of the rushing touchdowns.

Across the country, OSU ranked 97th in yards per game.

“We went out and picked up what would be traditional tight ends,” Gundy said. “We feel that could help us in the running game. It’s not so much what the schemes are, because pretty much all of us do the same thing. It how well we can execute it, the players that are executing it and how well we get coached up.”

Cassity is one of three fullbacks on the roster, joined by redshirt sophomore Luke McEndoo and redshirt senior Jake Schultz.

As for how the Cowboy backs split into fullbacks and tight ends, Cassity said it was decided by body type, run blocking skills, pass catching skills and the weight room.

The average fullback size on the OSU roster is 6-foot-2, 246 pounds. The tight end average is 6-4, 242 pounds.

“Having a fullback who can line up truly in the backfield, wing, flexed out, anything like that and then having a tight end type who can do the same thing too all over, it really just helps us become more multiple in what we’re trying to do,” Cassity said.