PGA Championship Golf Wolff

Matt Wolff walks to the green on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

How players with Oklahoma ties fared in the final round Sunday:

Matthew Wolff (OSU): Shot a 5-under 65 with five birdies, an eagle and two bogies, climbing nine spots to finish in a tie for fourth place with a 10-under 270.

Alex Noren (Oklahoma State): Climbed 12 spots after firing a 3-under 67 with five birdies and two bogies to finish in a tie for 22nd place with a 4-under 276.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Shot up 26 spaces after shooting a 4-under 66 with five birdies and one bogey, finishing in a tie for 33rd with a 2-under 278.

Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Had five birdies to go along with four bogies in firing a 1-under 69, climbing nine spots to finish in a tie for 43rd with an even-par 280.