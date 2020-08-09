How players with Oklahoma ties fared in the final round Sunday:
Matthew Wolff (OSU): Shot a 5-under 65 with five birdies, an eagle and two bogies, climbing nine spots to finish in a tie for fourth place with a 10-under 270.
Alex Noren (Oklahoma State): Climbed 12 spots after firing a 3-under 67 with five birdies and two bogies to finish in a tie for 22nd place with a 4-under 276.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): Shot up 26 spaces after shooting a 4-under 66 with five birdies and one bogey, finishing in a tie for 33rd with a 2-under 278.
Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Had five birdies to go along with four bogies in firing a 1-under 69, climbing nine spots to finish in a tie for 43rd with an even-par 280.