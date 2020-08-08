How players with Oklahoma ties fared in the second round Friday:
Matthew Wolff (OSU): Shot 2-under 68 (four birdies, two bogeys) for a 5-under total that has him tied for 12th place.
Alex Noren (Oklahoma State): Dropped 23 places with his 3-over 73 (one birdie, four bogeys), which left him at 1 under and tied for 34th place.
Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Dropped 21 places to a tie for 52nd after shooting 2-over 72 (two birdies, two bogeys, a double bogey) for a 1-over total.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): Fell 28 places into a tie for 58th place at 2 over after shooting 3-over 73 (one birdie, four bogeys).
Missed the cut (+1)Talor Gooch (OSU): Shot 71-71 (2 over) and missed the cut by one stroke.
Rickie Fowler (OSU): Shot 73-69 (2 over) to miss the cut by one shot.
Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): The 2016 winner shot 73-74 and missed the cut by six.