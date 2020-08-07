How players with Oklahoma ties fared in the second round Friday:
Alex Noren (Oklahoma State): The last man in the field followed up his first-round 67 with a solid 1-under 69 that featured three birdies and two bogeys. He’s tied for 11th place at 4 under.
Matthew Wolff (OSU): He moved up 17 slots, into a tie for 16th at 3 under, with a 2-under 68 that featured three front-nine birdies and a bogey on No. 11.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): Fell 11 slots to a tie for 31st (1 under) after a 1-over 71 that featured two birdies and three bogeys.
Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): Though he struggled a bit coming in, with three bogeys in a row (Nos. 5-7), he finished with an even-par 70 for a 1-under total and tie for 31st.
Talor Gooch (OSU: Posted his second 1-over 71 and missed the cut by one stroke.
Rickie Fowler (OSU): A botched 6-inch tap-in at No. 6 cost Fowler dearly, as his 1-under 69 and 2-over total missed the cut by one shot.
Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): The winner of the 2016 PGA Championship shot a 4-over 74 and missed the cut by six.