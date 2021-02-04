How OSU's Bernard Kouma landed in the Big 12 after leaving Africa as a high school freshman

Kouma was ranked as a top-400 recruit coming out of high school in 2018 but played a season at South Plains College after issues with his transcript forced him to start his collegiate career at the junior college level. He sent his transcript to colleges in French and was told afterward that it needed to be translated to English. He missed the deadline by the time he got it translated.

He eventually landed in Stillwater and has become one of the best teammates Boynton said he has ever been around. Kouma’s playing time can be sporadic at times. He averaged four minutes per game in the first five games before logging consecutive starts against Wichita State and TCU. He played 12 minutes at Wichita State.

Kouma didn't see any playing time in the next two games following those two starts. He played a season-high 16 minutes against Iowa State and 11 minutes against No. 2 Baylor and has scored in five games this season. Boynton said Kouma never changes his approach to practice no matter how much playing time he gets.