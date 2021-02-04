How OSU's Bernard Kouma landed in the Big 12 after leaving Africa as a high school freshman

When Bernard Kouma flew from Africa and touched down in a United States airport, Google translate and a phone number was all he had to help him find his way.
Kouma, who didn’t know any English at the time, left his hometown of N’Djamena, Chad to play high school basketball at Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, Massachusetts.
“When I first came to the airport I was lost, basically,” Kouma said. “…I asked them to call this number for me because I’m new here. I called the number and they said, 'make him wait at this place and we’re going to come pick him up'.”
Kouma was taken to the Redemption campus, where he was set up with a Duo Lingo account. Battling a language barrier made it difficult for Kouma to communicate with teammates while adjusting to a new basketball style in his first year.
Five years later, Kouma is playing in one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball and has gotten so comfortable speaking English that Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton says no one talks more than Kouma.
“I don’t know if he cares that people don’t understand him sometimes,” Boynton said. “He just likes to talk.”
Kouma’s journey to the U.S. started when a coach in France saw him play basketball and told him they would keep in touch. One day he called Kouma’s coach and said he needed a video to send to a high school in the United States. The video earned Kouma a scholarship at Redemption and landed him in the states a few months later.
Playing basketball wasn’t the original path for Kouma, whose father was a 7-foot-2 volleyball player. Kouma’s initial sports were volleyball and soccer until he witnessed some people playing basketball and wanted to give it a try.
“When I tried it I fell in love with it and basically I never went back to volleyball,” Kouma said. “My dad was a little bit disappointed.”
When Kouma arrived in Massachusetts he realized that playing basketball in the U.S. is a lot more structured than what he was used to. He spent his first year adjusting to the different style.
“Here, you’ve got to do your job," he said. "Screen and do your job. Back home, we just play. We don’t really have, like, a system.”
Kouma spent one year at Redemption before transferring to Our Savior Lutheran High School in New York. He had adjusted to the different style of basketball by his sophomore season and his English was getting better.
Lutheran is where Kouma learned the art of screening, which is one of his biggest roles for the Cowboys.
“When I transferred to Lutheran my coach was like, 'we’re going to work a lot on pick and roll' and that’s where I started to (set) a good screen,” Kouma said. “He always told me that if you want to be good in the pick and roll you’ve got to screen. You’ve got to find a man and find what moment to screen. That’s going to help your game. He always told me it’s not about scoring, just do your job.”
Kouma weighed 268 pounds when he first got to Stillwater and getting in better shape was his main priority. He’s now 22 pounds lighter, but at 6-10 and 246 pounds, Boynton still doesn’t want any part of Kouma’s screens.
Boynton likes to participate in practice from time to time but joked that Kouma is part of the reason why he doesn’t participate as much.
“I’m good with guarding guards but getting screened by a dude that’s 6-10, 260 pounds is not that fun,” Boynton said. “Because he wants to make sure you know he screened you. He doesn’t try to slip out. He’s not running trying to get the ball. He’s trying to help his teammate get open. So yeah, he takes a lot of pride in doing that. It’s a big part of us being able to have success offensively is him helping guys get open. So yeah, he’s a great big physical body and it’s something that he takes a lot of pride in.”
Kouma’s size is why Boynton went after him in the first place. The Cowboys have an abundance of guards but didn’t have many big men and none with the stature of Kouma. He gives OSU depth in the frontcourt and allows the Cowboys to throw in a bigger body when needed.
“We knew we needed another body,” Boynton said. “And we wanted a different body type and Bernie was out there. I knew the guys he played for in not only prep school but AAU and made some calls around. Had a chance to kind of get to know him and they felt confident that he could come here and have success and that he wanted to just have an opportunity to prove himself.”
Kouma was ranked as a top-400 recruit coming out of high school in 2018 but played a season at South Plains College after issues with his transcript forced him to start his collegiate career at the junior college level. He sent his transcript to colleges in French and was told afterward that it needed to be translated to English. He missed the deadline by the time he got it translated.
He eventually landed in Stillwater and has become one of the best teammates Boynton said he has ever been around. Kouma’s playing time can be sporadic at times. He averaged four minutes per game in the first five games before logging consecutive starts against Wichita State and TCU. He played 12 minutes at Wichita State.
Kouma didn't see any playing time in the next two games following those two starts. He played a season-high 16 minutes against Iowa State and 11 minutes against No. 2 Baylor and has scored in five games this season. Boynton said Kouma never changes his approach to practice no matter how much playing time he gets.
“He doesn’t ask to have anything handed to him,” junior Isaac Likekele says.“He doesn’t look to do anything fancy. He just comes in every day, works hard, sets hard screens and just gives us his all every day. …It might not be to the highest level capabilities that you would want somebody to do something at, but whenever somebody is giving you their all, that’s all you can ask for. And then the game as you can see is starting to reward him for giving his all. The game of basketball falls in people’s laps for those who work hard for it.”