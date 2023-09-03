Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER – The Central Arkansas defender was nearly upright as he closed in on Ollie Gordon.

Powering his was down the center of Boone Pickens Stadium, Gordon – Oklahoma State’s sophomore running back – leapt into the air, hurdling the UCA defender and crashing through another pile to secure a first down for the Cowboys.

"Whenever you're big, normally DBs are going to try and cut you," Gordon said. "So in my head, one I get tackled like the first three or four times, I get them to think I'm just going to let them keep tackling me, then I'm like, 'OK, I'm going to jump over him.'"

Three plays later, and Gordon found the end zone for OSU’s second rushing touchdown to come in the fourth quarter. It capitalized an efficient quarter of rushing the football – in turn opening up the offense for quarterback Gunnar Gundy’s performance – but was underscored by a lackluster effort through the first three quarters.

A major element of OSU’s offseason was reshaping the rushing attack after one of the worst seasons under Gundy. But through the first three quarters of OSU’s season-opening 27-13 win against Central Arkansas, the Cowboys were met with a frustratingly familiar result.

Struggling to rush the ball.

“I need to watch the tape,” Gundy said. “It didn’t look like we had holes. We went to a couple different things late in the game where we had some space and guys could get out there and make plays. It got better, but that’s got to start in the first quarter.”

Through three quarters, OSU (1-0) tallied 17 rushing attempts for 52 yards, averaging out to 3.1 yards per carry, even lower than the Cowboys’ 3.4 average from 2022.

“It’s going to be difficult if we’re rushing for three yards a carry,” Gundy continued. “Because then we become one-dimensional. We have to continue to work at that.”

The offensive line issues continued to persist, failing to create lanes for tailbacks to use, until the fourth quarter. OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said the line was able to get “push”, creating a new line of scrimmage to give the running backs space.

“They were able to get a head of steam and run through some arm tackles,” Dunn said. “When you have to make that cut two-to-three yards deep in the backfield, then it gets kind of rough on the back because he hasn’t built up speed.”

But the fourth quarter allowed OSU to change course. Gordon flashed his agility on his hurdle. He showed speed on a 43-yard rush nullified by a Dalton Cooper holding penalty.

Collins showed his shiftiness, dancing into the end zone for his first touchdown with OSU. Gordon would do the same a series later. But after the prioritization on fixing the rushing attack this offseason, the Saturday’s result was frustrating through the first three quarters.

“Yeah, frustrating is a good word,” Gundy said. “Kind of controlled frustration. We’ve just got to keep working at it. Our guys, we don’t want to get out of our box, we’ve got to stay with what we’re doing, believe in it.

“I really feel like we’re better now than we were, and I think we’ll continue to get better at it. We need to.”

In the end, the Cowboys finished averaging 4.8 yards – albeit against an FCS defense – a metric right in

“We ended up averaging almost five yards a carry,” Gundy said, the gold standard for OSU rushing this season. “We still need to run the ball better.”