STILLWATER — The expectation Mike Boynton holds for Tyreek Smith is high.

“He says I could be like the best rebounder in the country if I keep at it,” Smith, a redshirt junior forward for Oklahoma State, said.

It’s a sentiment Boynton, OSU’s sixth-year head coach still shares.

“From a rebounding perspective, he’s got such an aggressive approach,” Boynton said. “I don’t want to try to block him out. He’s one of the few guys, when we get in practice, and I try to get in there, I try to avoid when he’s on the court.”

In the past two weeks, Smith’s backed it up. Over the past four games, Smith recorded 14 rebounds against Oklahoma, 12 against Youngstown State and 10 against Eastern Washington. The only time he didn’t hit double digits was against Texas, managing only seven.

In the past two, he’s paired rebounds with 10-plus points, recording his first two career double-doubles in consecutive games.

“You can’t really think about it, because then you’re going to be trying to do too much, and then you mess around and not get it,” Smith said of the double-doubles.

And as the Cowboys prepare for an National Invitation Tournament against North Texas on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Stillwater, Smith’s presence will be necessary again for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have won their first two NIT games down low, dominating the paint with bigger forwards like Smith and center Moussa Cisse. But the Mean Green possess 6-foot-10 junior Abou Ousmane.

After not playing in UNT’s second round game against Sam Houston due to personal matters taking him away from the team, Ousmane’s availability for Tuesday is unknown.

But what reason is behind Smith’s surge?

“I think coach Mike is starting to let me play through mistakes more,” he said. “It kind of eases up, takes a lot of pressure off me, so that’s what’s been helping me.”

Boynton concurred, saying it’s all about working through the peaks and valleys. And by playing through those mistakes, Smith is averaging 31.5 minutes a game in the NIT, the most by far of his OSU career.

“I think Tyreek could be the most versatile defender. I think he can guard anybody in the country at any position,” Boynton said. “I think he’s that physically capable.”

North Texas at Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: UNT 28-7, OSU 20-15

Last meeting: On Dec. 3, 2014, OSU defeated UNT 87-61in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 15-1.