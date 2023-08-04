Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Less than one month away from the start of Oklahoma State’s season, and the Cowboys still haven't announced a starting quarterback.

Predictions are easy to make. Alan Bowman, a transfer quarterback from Michigan and Texas Tech, appears the likeliest candidate due to his five years of experience, but nothing is official yet in terms of who succeeds Spencer Sanders.

Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy remain in competition. Earlier this summer at Big 12 Media Days, OSU coach Mike Gundy said a decision wouldn’t become clear until a week or two into fall camp.

Why? Because in the age of the transfer portal, distributing quality reps and time is crucial.

“When we name a depth chart, I want to be able to look them all in the eyes and say, ‘Everybody had a fair shot,’” Gundy said. “I think that’s all we can do as coaches, for the players, and then I think the players will respect that, more so than we have in years past.”

Quarterback isn't the only position in need of finding successors. Running back, cornerback and safety come to mind for OSU.

“This time, we need to make sure as coaches more so than ever, we give everybody quality time to work it out, position-wise, based on their work on the field,” Gundy said. “I have shared with the staff, up through the first 10-12 days or so of practice, I want guys working with different groups.”

‘Stride for stride’

The Cowboys’ roster underwent a massive overhaul through the offseason, with a handful of starters defecting from the program.

Gundy’s approach to refilling the roster was to evenly replace what was lost. A quarterback leaves, pull one from the portal. Three wide receivers go, grab three more.

And this week at fall camp, Gundy said he feels OSU didn’t see a drop off in talent through all the mixing and matching.

“Some go out, some come in,” he said. “You would like to minimize that, but I’m not sure that’s gonna happen anymore. I think that we went stride for stride. We’ll know a lot more in about three weeks. Then we’ll really know a lot more Oct. 1.

“But I feel good about the exchange we made player for player.”

It’s a sentiment Gundy shared during OSU’s spring practices, remaining optimistic the Cowboys matched the output as best they could. If true, it won't be known until the season begins.

Defensive line depth

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo implemented a new defensive alignment, primarily using three down-linemen at the line of scrimmage.

It’s a change that’s created a pool of depth at defensive tackle, with 10 currently listed on OSU’s fall roster. One of the most important aspects to breaking up the logjam will be size.

“With only having three d-linemen, you’re going to catch more double teams, and size helps with that for sure,” defensive end Kody Walterscheid said.

Size was a clear emphasis this offseason, with OSU acquiring Justin Kirkland (346 pounds) in the transfer portal and signing junior Iman Oates (308) out of junior college.

Incoming freshman Ricky Lolohea is officially listed as 6-foot-4, 307 pounds.

Kirkland is the largest, with seven of the 10 tackles weighing in at over 300 pounds. It’s still to be determined how the reps get split up.

“I feel like we’re all pretty selfless,” Walterscheid said. “We all have the same goal and we’re just working toward that goal.”