 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Oklahomans fared Thursday at the U.S. Open
How locals fared

How Oklahomans fared Thursday at the U.S. Open

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
US Open Golf

Former OSU star Matthew Wolff putts on the 17th green during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

 Charles Krupa, Associated Press

Matthew Wolff (OSU): Tied for second place at 4-under 66. Opened his round with a bogey at No. 10, but followed with birdies at Nos. 11, 12 and added two more on his second nine.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Tied for 14th at 1-under 69. Starting at No. 10, was 2 over after his first nine, but bounced back with three birdies on his second nine.

Abraham Ancer (OU): Tied for 33rd at 1-over 71. Got off to a rough start with bogeys at Nos. 3-5, but bounced back with birdies before finishing with bogey at No. 18.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Tied for 33rd at 1-over 71. Starting on No. 10, he was 1 over on his first nine, then carded two birdies and two bogeys on his second nine.

Alex Noren (OSU): Tied for 57th at 2-over 72. Starting at No. 10, was even after his first nine, but had three bogeys and one birdie from there.

Jimmy Walker (born in OKC): Tied for 57th at 2-over 72. Carded two bogeys and one birdie on each nine.

Charles Howell III (OSU): Tied for 71st at 3-over 73. Started at No. 10 and had five bogeys and two birdies on his day.

— From staff reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance
OSU Sports Extra

OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance

  • Updated

Fix received a one-year sanction from a USADA panel for ingesting a prohibited substance. Fix told the panel he drank from a water bottle that had a supplemental mixture which included Ostarine. He said he didn’t know the mixture contained the prohibited substance. The panel agreed Fix ingested the substance unknowingly and cut his suspension from four years to one year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News