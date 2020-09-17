How Oklahomans fared Thursday at the U.S. Open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Wolff (OSU): Tied for second place at 4-under 66. Opened his round with a bogey at No. 10, but followed with birdies at Nos. 11, 12 and added two more on his second nine.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Tied for 14th at 1-under 69. Starting at No. 10, was 2 over after his first nine, but bounced back with three birdies on his second nine.

Abraham Ancer (OU): Tied for 33rd at 1-over 71. Got off to a rough start with bogeys at Nos. 3-5, but bounced back with birdies before finishing with bogey at No. 18.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Tied for 33rd at 1-over 71. Starting on No. 10, he was 1 over on his first nine, then carded two birdies and two bogeys on his second nine.

Alex Noren (OSU): Tied for 57th at 2-over 72. Starting at No. 10, was even after his first nine, but had three bogeys and one birdie from there.

Jimmy Walker (born in OKC): Tied for 57th at 2-over 72. Carded two bogeys and one birdie on each nine.

Charles Howell III (OSU): Tied for 71st at 3-over 73. Started at No. 10 and had five bogeys and two birdies on his day.

— From staff reports