STILLWATER — Back in 2012, Oklahoma State needed to replace its starting quarterback.

Brandon Weeden, who threw for 4,700 passing yards and 37 touchdowns the season prior, was off to the NFL. Looking for a replacement, OSU used a combination of J.W. Walsh, Clint Chelf and Wes Lunt at quarterback, with all attempting at least 131 passes and recording more than 1,100 yards throughout the season.

There were injuries that derailed the competition. Lunt missed time and Walsh was ruled out for the season after a late October game. But more than a decade later — injuries or not — coach Mike Gundy thinks the scenario would’ve played out differently had it occurred in the current age of college football.

“If you take the injury out of what happened back then and put that forward now, the circumstances around college football, we would be playing both of them,” Gundy said.

Currently, the Cowboys are playing “both of them”. Three to be exact. After evenly dividing playing time between Garret Rangel, Alan Bowman and Gunnar Gundy against Central Arkansas, Mike Gundy again plans to use all three quarterbacks when the Cowboys travel to Tempe, Arizona, to play Arizona State on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

The hesitancy to name a starter highlighted a new side of Mike Gundy’s portal approach. OSU was sheepish to embrace the transfer saga after its Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame, but Mike Gundy changed pace this offseason, and it’s led to a rotation of players not just at quarterback, but across the OSU lineup.

“I told the staff,” he said. “If we have guys at any position, the quarterback gets a lot of attention, that have practiced well enough, and they are a mature player that has come to our program based on wanting to get on the field and play, we give them that opportunity. Or, it could do two things.

“One, it could really hurt our chances later as we have to use the portal. We’re all going to be using the portal, whether we like it or not. And two, if we shelf a kid before we ever let him get on the field and play, how do we really know and is that fair to that young man?”

Mike Gundy continued, explaining any player practicing well will make an appearance early on. Eventually, a decision on who starts will be made.

Gunnar Gundy exemplifies that philosophy. The redshirt sophomore parlayed a strong fall camp into four offensive drives against Central Arkansas, remaining in the quarterback competition for the time being.

“What we’re doing with multiple guys is no different than what we’ve done with one guy,” Mike Gundy said.

What Arizona State is saying

The Sun Devils opened their season like OSU, winning a closer-than-expected game against Southern Utah, who leaned on a veteran quarterback.

As for what ASU coach Kenny Dillingham expects to see on Saturday, there’s no major difference between any of the three possible options OSU has at quarterback.

“None of these guys are a Wildcat or runner,” he said. “None of these guys are a super young dude who can throw it 70 yards. They’re all very similar, they’re savvy, they’re smart. They all have a similar awareness to them.

“They’re similar players, which is why they probably played all three of them. They’re trying to figure out under the lights which one is the best.”

Speaking of young quarterbacks, ASU will have one Saturday. True freshman Jaden Rashada, a four-star recruit who threw for 236 yards in his first collegiate game last week.

As for ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward, all three QBs making an appearance would surprise him.

“Because they’re all very similar and they all have slightly different games, but they all fit for that offense,” he said. “I would anticipate one and if one is having a hard time, seeing another, but I doubt we’d see all three.”

Ward’s ties to Oklahoma are interesting. He served as the defensive coordinator at Union High School in 2006 and even played with OSU quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay played in an early 90s Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl game in Mesa, Arizona.

“No. 13 (Rangel) runs the ball a little bit better,” Ward said. “I think Gundy’s son is a tweener, in between both those guys.”

