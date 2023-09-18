STILLWATER — Ollie Gordon’s final stats from Saturday night: three rushes for 12 yards and two receptions for 13 yards.

Gordon, Oklahoma State’s talented sophomore running back was limited against South Alabama, producing only 25 yards and failing to record a touchdown for the first time this season.

The reason? “They have an extra guy in the box every play,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “They forced us to throw the ball. If we run it there, we don’t have a blocker for one of their guys.”

The solution would’ve been attacking South Alabama deep in the passing game early. Gundy alluded to Tulane — who South Alabama opened the season against — throwing deep, forcing the Jaguars to spread out.

“You have to be able to force a throw and be able to hurt them to get them out,” Gundy said. “Then, we didn’t protect well enough, so then we ended up going backward. When we did hit a throw, we dropped it. We had two or three drops.”

The other problem: Trailing by multiple scores at the half, OSU was unable to prioritize the run game like in its previous two games. In a dismal game, OSU presented another dismal rushing effort. The Cowboys logged 94 yards for a 3.2 yards per carry average.

“It can be annoying,” running back Jaden Nixon said when asked about the frustrations. “We can’t let our emotions get the best of us. Each game, there’s always going to be something new. You never know when that run game is going to open up. It can kind of being annoying, kind of be frustrating and everything, but we can’t let it get to us.”

The solution moving forward, Gundy said, could be to introduce more quarterback draws into the offense. “We need to start running quarterback draws to try to balance it out and help us a little bit,” Gundy said.

While passing performances have failed to separate OSU’s three quarterbacks through three games, their rushing abilities could. Gundy admitted, Gunnar Gundy holds an edge over Alan Bowman, but Bowman’s done similar things at Texas Tech under former coach Kilff Kingsbury.

“He’s not going to run like Gunnar does, I’m just going to say it,” Mike Gundy said of Bowman. “That’s not what he does, but he can do it.”

Against USA, Gunnar Gundy, OSU's most mobile quarterback, accounted for 27 yards on the ground, a number that would be higher if not for a pair of sacks.

Still, the offensive line is an issue. After being dominated by South Alabama's defensive line, offensive line coach Charlie Dickey eventually shuffled around its offensive line after halftime, leading to its only strong offensive drive of the game. After 17 plays and 84 yards, Nixon scored the only touchdown against USA.

“We need to get better, we have to improve,” Mike Gundy said. “We’ll stay the course, because we’re not changing what we do, because we cannot change it mid-stream. That’s my choice. But we need to improve.”