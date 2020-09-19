How locals fared in third round of U.S. Open: 21-year-old Matthew Wolff leads by 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How locals fared

Matthew Wolff (OSU): The 21-year-old who is in his first year as a pro finds himself with a two-shot lead heading into the final round after posting the low score of the day Saturday, a 5-under 65. He blitzed the tough front line in 5-under 30, then added a bogey and a birdie on the back to finish with a 5-under total for three rounds.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Wolff's former OSU teammate posted an even-par 70 and is tied for eighth place with a 2-over total. He had three birdies and three bogies on the front, then parred in.

Alex Noren (OSU): Made a big move, from 49th to a tie for 11th place, with a 3-under 67 that featured four birdies and a bogey.

Charles Howell III (OSU): Is tied for 33rd place after a 2-over 72 that left him at 7 over overall. Had three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, then parred in.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): He's tied for 34th at 8 over after a solid bounce-back round of 2-over 72.

Abraham Ancer (OU): He's dead last, in 61st place at 15 over, after an ugly 79.

— From staff reports