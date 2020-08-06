How players with Oklahoma ties fared in the first round Thursday:
Alex Noren (OSU): The Swede, who got into the tournament early this week when Vaughn Taylor withdrew, opened with a 3-under 67. His card included an eagle and five birdies.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland had three birdies in a 2-under 68, starting on the back nine and finishing with a bogey on No. 9.
Abraham Ancer (Oklahoma): The former Sooner from Mexico had three birdies and a double bogey in a 1-under 69.
Matthew Wolff (OSU): Starting with all pars on the back nine, he carded two birdies and a bogey for a 1-under 69.
Talor Gooch (Oklahoma State): He had three bogeys in his first 11 holes, then answered with back-to-back birdies (Nos. 13, 14) for a 1-over 71.
Jimmy Walker (Oklahoma City borne): The winner of the 2016 PGA Championship had two double bogeys in his 2-over 72.
Rickie Fowler (OSU): Still searching for his first major title, he had five bogeys and a double in a 3-over 73.
