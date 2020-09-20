 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How locals fared in final round of U.S. Open: OSU's Matthew Wolff falls out of lead, but finishes second
How locals fared

How locals fared in final round of U.S. Open: OSU's Matthew Wolff falls out of lead, but finishes second

{{featured_button_text}}
Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

Matthew Wolff walks up to the 15th green during the final round of the US Open on Sunday in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Wolff finished second after shooting a 5-over 75.

 John Minchillo, Associated Press

Matthew Wolff (OSU): The leader heading into the final day shot a 5-over 75 and dropped to second place, finishing the tournament with an even-par 280 total.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): He also fired a 5-over 75, dropping five spots to tie for 13th at 7-over 287.

Alex Noren (OSU): Dropped six spots to tie for 17th with an 8-over 288 total after his 5-over 75 Sunday.

Charles Howell III (OSU): After shooting a 4-over 74 in the final round, he rose one spot to finish alone in 30th with an 11-over 291.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Dropped 15 spots after shooting a 9-over 79, finishing in a tie for 49th at 17-over 297.

Abraham Ancer (OU): After starting the day in last pace, he climbed five spots to finish in a tie for 56th with a 21-over 301. He shot a 6-over 76 Sunday.

— From staff reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News