How locals fared in final round of U.S. Open: OSU's Matthew Wolff falls out of lead, but finishes second

Matthew Wolff (OSU): The leader heading into the final day shot a 5-over 75 and dropped to second place, finishing the tournament with an even-par 280 total.
Viktor Hovland (OSU): He also fired a 5-over 75, dropping five spots to tie for 13th at 7-over 287.
Alex Noren (OSU): Dropped six spots to tie for 17th with an 8-over 288 total after his 5-over 75 Sunday.
Charles Howell III (OSU): After shooting a 4-over 74 in the final round, he rose one spot to finish alone in 30th with an 11-over 291.
Rickie Fowler (OSU): Dropped 15 spots after shooting a 9-over 79, finishing in a tie for 49th at 17-over 297.
Abraham Ancer (OU): After starting the day in last pace, he climbed five spots to finish in a tie for 56th with a 21-over 301. He shot a 6-over 76 Sunday.
— From staff reports
