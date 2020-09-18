How locals fared Friday at U.S. Open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Wolff (OSU): Despite a 4-over 74 in which he carded bogeys on four of his first five holes, Wolff is still tied for seventh place at even-par 140.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): He's sitting in a tie for 17th after posting his second consecutive 1-over 71, despite bogeys on three of his first four holes.

Charles Howell III (OSU): Moved up to a tie for 33rd with a 5-over total after his 2-over 72 that featured an eagle at No. 9.

Abraham Ancer (OU): His 5-over 75 included only one birdie, but he finished right on the cut line, at 6 over.

Rickie Fowler (OSU): He skied to a 7-over 77 thanks to two double bogeys, but he made the cut on the number (6 over) and is in a tie for 49th.

Alex Noren (OSU): Tied for 49th after a 4-over 74 that featured a birdie on his last hole, No. 18, to make the cut on the number (6 over).

Jimmy Walker (born in OKC): Missed the cut after an 8-over 78.

— From staff reports