STILLWATER — Tucked behind Lexi Kilfoyl’s left ear is a small, green four-leaf clover tattoo.

Kilfoyl, a transfer pitcher for Oklahoma State, got it done over winter break. With deep Irish heritage, it’s a symbolic for her and her family — who were supposed to get the tattoo with her but changed their minds last minute.

“It’s just a little family thing,” Kilfoyl said. “Just good luck.”

But with two outs and two runners on base, Kilfoyl didn’t require too much luck. With a 1-2 count against Iowa State’s Ashley Minor, Kilfoyl struck out Minor looking, securing a 3-2 win for OSU and the Cowgirls’ third-straight conference win this season.

Kilfoyl pitched a complete game, throwing 100 pitches and allowing three hits to secure her 12th win of the season.

But her 18th outing of the season didn’t come without struggles. On a cold April afternoon, Kilfoyl’s hip was bothering her.

A year ago, Kilfoyl was a junior at Alabama. She tore her plantar fascia in March, and was subjected to wearing a boot for a month. She began noticing pain in her hip, which by April became unbearable.

By June, Kilfoyl underwent him labrum surgery. The recovery period? One year. After entering the transfer portal that summer, she landed with the Cowgirls in early August.

Her relationship with OSU coach Kenny Gajewski — which was developed while Gajewski was an assistant at Florida — paid dividends.

“He was definitely one of the first people on my list when I went into the recruiting process again,” Kilfoyl said.

But there was still the issue of the hip injury. It bothers her from time to time still.

“These hips are not like elbows,” Gajewski said. “The hip is a new surgery over the last four to five years and there’s not a lot of them out there, so we don’t have a lot of data and history of how people are going to come back from these.

“They can almost pinpoint a Tommy John. They kind of know what that’s going to be and they have a set deal. The hip, there’s not enough info out there.”

But Kilfoyl didn’t miss time. She pitched for OSU (39-3, 8-0 Big 12) in the first weekend of play. She’s started 12 games this year. But Kilfoyl isn’t immune to problems.

“There’s hiccups now and then,” Kilfoyl said. “So, just a bunch of rehab and listening to my body and taking it easy.”

One of Kilfoyl’s strongest attributes is her batting presence. Dynamic at Alabama, Kilfoyl started 13 games in the circle and added a .308 batting average with the Crimson Tide last season.

Kilfoyl began the season batting for OSU, taking at least one at-bat in seven of OSU’s first 10 games. But, the hip started bothering her. There was pain when she ran.

A conversation between Gajewski and Kilfoyl resulted with the team deciding to scale back her batting, instead prioritizing her pitching while she continues recovering.

Kilfoyl steps into the batter’s box this week, recording her first hit in six weeks against UT-Arlington and striking out Saturday against ISU, something Gajewski is encouraged by.

“If you come watch her hit (batting practice) it’s like the greatest thing you’ve ever seen,” Gajewski said.

“I’ve never had surgery once to this point, knock on wood,” Gajewski said. “So, I don’t know what that’s like to come back from. I know it’s not easy and I know mentally it can be tough.”

It’s a situation requiring grit, Kilfoyl said, “That’s one of those things that you kind of have to build, that mental toughness and just know that, there’s going to be hiccups and you have to accept it.”

There’s a mental fortitude Kilfoyl’s developed over the years. There were injuries at Alabama. Other experiences she attributes to being able to continue on. “It’s an accumulation of experience,” Kilfoyl said of developing mental toughness.

Now, the priority is getting Kilfoyl ready for June.