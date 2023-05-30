Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — In the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament, Auburn’s ace pitcher Maddie Penta looked uncharacteristic.

The All-SEC arm struggled through three innings, eventually being pulled as the No. 3 Tigers trailed Ole Miss. But after an offensive comeback, Penta returned, throwing a strikeout with the bases loaded to clinch the win for Auburn.

Following the game, she was asked about what turned her performance around. “I think just remembering who I am, because the person who came out here today was not the person that I am,” she said. “Just remembering that, you know, I’m Maddie Penta. Sorry, but I am.”

The interview resonated with Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski. His ace, Kelly Maxwell, also was undergoing some uncharacteristic starts. “I think for a quick moment, she lost a little bit of her, ‘I’m the best in the country’ (mentality) and when you lose that it’s hard,” Gajewski said.

So, Gajewski reminded her who she was. As Maddie Penta reminded audiences she’s still Maddie Penta, Gajewski reminded Kelly Maxwell that she’s still Kelly Maxwell, one of the best pitchers in the country.

“Sometimes, that goes a long way,” he said. “Your stuff is really dang good, pump it through the zone and let’s see what happens.”

Two days after Gajewski’s comments, Maxwell threw a complete game, allowing two hits against Oregon to clinch the Cowgirls’ fourth consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. As OSU (46-14) attempts to reach the championship series for the first time under Gajewski — opening with Florida State at 6 p.m. Thursday inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City — Maxwell’s mastery will be needed.

Before the postseason, Maxwell's outings were atypical. In three starts, she combined to allow 10 hits, eight runs and 11 walks in 12 innings, rare numbers for the reigning All-American.

"It's been rough the past couple of weeks," Maxwell said before the Cowgirls' first postseason game. "I'm in a good place, I'm ready to get started, and ready to have my team behind me."

Maxwell started with two strong performances in regional play, before her gem against Oregon.

“Kelly’s probably had three or four bad starts in two years,” Gajewski said. “That’s what I would say. It’s inevitable that things are going to go the other way at times.”

Those "bad starts" could refer to games against Oklahoma and Kansas during the aforementioned stretch. Against UTEP this year, Maxwell allowed five runs and five walks in three innings.

The season before, she allowed a season-high five runs in nine innings against Minnesota, and two four-run games against the Sooners. So, Gajewski’s assessment is accurate.

The rarity of rough outings becomes more impressive when Gajewski discussed the amount of video and analytical information available on Maxwell.

He estimates that in Synergy Sports, an analytical database used by most Division I softball programs, more than 3,000 of Maxwell’s pitched are catalogued. Everything from spin rate, velocity and timing is packaged in for opponents to view.

“If you don’t think that’s a disadvantage to her, you’ve lost your mind,” Gajewski said. “You’re just sitting there going, ‘How do you fight this the other way?’”

Gajewski puts it this way. Of the 3,000 clips, Maxwell’s allowed 169 hits the past two years. “There are very few successes,” he said. “I think that’s what you show her more than anything is, ‘Hey here’s where the location of the pitch was, here’s what happened, and see if there is any kind of trends there.”

Adapting is key, but not the most important aspect. Instead, as Gajewski emphasizes a continuation of trusting strengths. Maxwell, whose 222 strikeouts ranks second among pitchers in the WCWS, isn't short on those.

Still, Maxwell might’ve lost that for a little bit.

“I know it may have been a little bit of a shocker for us to see, because she’s pretty good about not showing any emotion,” Gajewski said. “But what it showed me is Kelly is human. It showed me that her care factor for this team is crazy great.

“When you hear somebody say, ‘Man, I just feel like I let the team down’ that will get you. That will make you think. I think we’ve just had really good conversations with Kelly.”

Those conversations emphasized one thing. Kelly Maxwell is still Kelly Maxwell.