STILLWATER — The college coaches would always ask about the student in David Tenison’s Oklahoma history class.

As a ninth grader, he was 6-foot-4 with incredible reach. Maybe he was a little on the small side but oozing with potential. Who is that? What position does he play? They’d ask Tenison, the head coach at Beggs High School.

Tenison would have to respond each time with: “A ninth-grade kid that doesn’t even play football.”

He’d tell his student each time a college coach came in and asked about the student. But Tenison’s student was more dedicated to the basketball route. He’d played youth football growing up, but stepped away by the time he reached junior high.

But a conversation ahead of Beggs’ spring football practices finally put Tenison’s student — Kendal Daniels — on the football field.

At first, Daniels wanted to be a wide receiver. He had the frame for it, Tenison admits, but they didn’t specialize at Beggs. Daniels needed a defensive counterpart.

“I’m going to play you at safety,” the veteran coach told Daniels.

There were the typical first-year player hurdles Daniels underwent over the summer. But Tenison noticed the savviness. The intelligence. The raw athleticism.

But the time fall rolled around, Beggs had its newest strong safety.

And six years later, that defensive position granted Daniels — now a safety at Oklahoma State — Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in his first season. As the Cowboys attempt to reassemble their defense under their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons, Daniels will be in the thick of the unit, both on and off the field.

A flexible, new position

OSU hired new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo back in January, and with Nardo comes a new defensive scheme, and in turn, a new position for Daniels. The secondary will contain two cornerbacks, two safeties and hybrid position called a “rover” — which will likely be Daniels’ spot come fall.

It’s a position built around versatility. It requires someone strong enough to provide run support like a linebacker but possess the speed to drop back in coverage.

“It’s like in basketball and you’re playing man-to-man and a guy gets beat and drives to the goal, then the big guy close is going to step in and stop him,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s kind of what he’s doing in the run game.

“Then in the pass game, he has to react, get depth, get width and knock everything down in the middle the field.”

Versatility is Daniels’ strength. These days, he measures in around 6-6, and even bulked up for the new role, adding roughly 20 pounds this offseason.

“I think there’s a lot of flexibility with what you can do with Kendal, with his athleticism, his speed and his strength,” Tenison said.

It was even something Tenison and Daniels often spoke about in high school. Daniels was big for his position then, and discussions of him even moving to outside linebacker or defensive were had.

Now, he’ll play a position that gives him versatility to use his attributes to his strength.

“I think the closer to the ball he is the better,” Tenison said. “I thought that last year every time I watched him play. He does better the closer he is to the ball. He did that for us too.”

Rising expectations

Daniels was playing deep.

With 16 seconds left on the clock and Texas in need of a touchdown to tie the game, quarterback Quinn Ewers dropped back and slung a deep pass down the middle of the field.

It ricocheted off the hands of UT receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders, landing in Daniels’ arms for a game-clinching interception.

It was one of three Daniels would have throughout the year and highlighted the strong second half of his season.

“He was a young guy just trying to figure it out,” Gundy said. “Then he started getting more comfortable. But we saw him violently tackle in the box, two or three yards off the line or behind the line. He should be able to do that. I mean, we can sit and talk all we want, but he’s got a body that you and I don’t have.”

It resulted in a multitude of accolades last season. Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. A second-team All-Big 12 member. FWAA Freshman All-American Team honors.

Safe to say the expectations have built up for Daniels.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been held to high expectations since high school,” Daniels said. “So, I don’t go into next season like, ‘OK, I have to be great, I have to do this, I have to do that.’ I have to help my team win, at the end of the day.”

That doesn’t mean Daniels isn’t holding himself to a high standard. If anything, Daniels developed a sense of humility over the past two seasons. After redshirting his freshman year, Daniels knew he could no longer take playing time for granted.

“I want my teammates to be able to look at me and trust me and be like, ‘He’s a guy that I can put my arms around and go to battle with,’” Daniels continued.

Daniels’ redshirt year was vital. He studied under a experienced veterans like Jason Taylor II, Thomas Harper, Kolby-Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling — the latter two being the most impactful, Daniels said.

Now, it’s a role he wants to take on.

‘That’s his personality’

David Tenison knew about Kendal Daniels way before ever having him in Oklahoma history.

After Tenison retired from coaching and teaching at Jenks, he and his wife bought some land and moved to Beggs. She worked at the middle school and would constantly tell her husband stories about two “hilarious” boys in her class.

One was Daniels, the other his childhood best friend Trey Gaines.

“That was the story I got before I ever met Kendal,” Tenison said. “What a great kid he was, what a great personality.”

And by the time Tenison built a relationship with Daniels and Gaines, he knew they were leaders. Daniels still visits with his former coaches anytime he returns to Beggs.

“He’s so well respected by all of us,” Tenison said. “He was the epitome of a true leader. He and his buddy Trey were two great leaders. If you wanted to draw up what a leader looks like in high school, then Kendal Daniels’ picture would be right by it.”

As for personal goals this next season, Daniels didn’t want to talk too much about himself. Instead, it’s all team oriented. Priority No. 1 this spring — besides engraining himself in a new scheme — is stepping up and becoming what he was in high school.

A leader.

“I feel like at the end of the day, everybody can say they want to go to the draft, or they want to go to the NFL,” he said. “But I want to celebrate the Big 12 Championship with my team.”

But with the way he’s playing, Gundy isn’t as quick to rule out professional possibilities for the Cowboys’ latest defensive leader.

“He’s got safety written all over him for the next 12 years if he’ll follow through on it, which so far he seems to be getting better,” Gundy said.

It’s not an easy task, Daniels admits. There are some days he doesn’t want to do anything but needs to push through. Other times he has energy.

But as Daniels steps into a new position and a new role within the team, it comes easy to him.

“That’s his personality,” Tenison said.