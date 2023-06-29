STILLWATER — It took some time for Kelly Maxwell to adjust.

The game was moving a lot faster. In a completely new country, the Oklahoma State ace was now in charge of calling her own pitches and mixing up the assortment to keep batters at bay. The strike zone was larger, requiring her to get even more creative with what she threw.

“It makes you see a different side of the game you’re not used to,” Maxwell said.

Last summer, Maxwell got her first dose of international softball, competing with USA Softball in Japan. This year, Maxwell again returns to the international game, competing alongside 16 other college softball players — including former OU star Jocelyn Alo — in the 2023 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in Dublin, Ireland.

After throwing six innings with no earned runs in Japan, Maxwell’s presented with one last opportunity to refine her skills heading into her final year of college softball at OSU.

The goal? Versatility with her five different pitches.

“In college ball, you can kind of get away with throwing the same pitch 85% of the time,” she said. “But when you go internationally, it’s crazy how much knowledge they know, your tendencies, stuff like that. Just being able to mix all my pitches.”

But this summer also marks another year with little rest for OSU’s ace. Last season, Maxwell played into June as the Cowgirls reached the WCWS. Her trip to Japan came a month later and she was a full participant in OSU’s fall schedule.

It led to some wear and tear, Maxwell said. A nagging injury to her index finger during the latter parts of this season led to some issues. Several times Maxwell was seen gluing a blister on her finger shut during games.

The only solution was rest, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. Easier said than done for Maxwell.

“I think now that I’ve been in that situation last year, I know what my body needs,” Maxwell said. “I can hopefully feel that out a little bit better than I did last year so I can stay healthy through the whole year.”

Last offseason, Maxwell said her time away roughly equated to a few weeks off before she was “itching” to return. This time, a more extended break is expected. She expects to sit out for the fall portion of the schedule as well.

“This time around, I’ll probably extend it a little bit, really make sure my body is healed and recovered,” she said.

When Maxwell does return from Ireland, things will look different around the Cowgirls’ clubhouse.

After being eliminated by Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series, OSU pitching coach John Bargfeldt announced his retirement from the sport, meaning Gajewski will again need to replace an assistant coach this offseason, bringing in Whitney Cloer to replace Jeff Cottrill last season.

“He always thinks that he can be replaced but I don’t know if John can be replaceable, just the kind of guy he is,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell’s wish list for a new coach isn’t long. After Bargfeldt’s retirement, Gajewski quickly asked Maxwell and pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl what they were wanting from a new coach.

“Someone who’s going to be the same through the highs and lows,” Maxwell said. “Someone who brings crazy amounts of knowledge to the game. I think we don’t need drastic change, just little fine tune-ups.”

Until then, Maxwell will enjoy the international trip.

She’ll play for Washington head coach Heather Tarr in Ireland, work alongside UCLA pitchers Ally Carda and Megan Faraimo and Alabama’s Montana Fouts in Ireland.

“I think it's everything a little girl could dream of,” Maxwell said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Two years ago: Weather delay pushes OSU softball's first pitch to minutes before midnight in WCWS OU's Patty Gasso, OSU's Kenny Gajewski on Women's College World Series scheduling WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball WCWS Florida St Oklahoma St Softball Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now