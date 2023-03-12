STILLWATER — Kaden Gfeller needed to be awake by 4 a.m.

He’d be out the door shortly after. An hour drive to Oklahoma City from his Stillwater home put him at Community Hospital North around 5 in the morning. He’d work until 1 p.m. before returning to Stillwater.

Working for RX Medical, a medical sales company owned by several wrestlers, this was the new life for the former Oklahoma State wrestler.

After being a national qualifier at 149 pounds and wrestling his final collegiate dual against Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez last season, Gfeller was entering a new chapter of his life. His daughter, Charlotte, was born a few months earlier. He was working a full-time job. He was building a “dad bod,” putting on almost 50 pounds since finishing his wrestling career.

But Gfeller started missing the old chapter. Working around former wrestlers — like two-time UCO national champion Greg Oplotnik and Brandon Rouse, a former Oklahoma wrestler — Gfeller would find himself watching videos at work.

“I was like, ‘Aw s--t, here we go,’” Gfeller said. “I started missing it.”

He remained adamant early that he wouldn’t return. He initially passed on using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, but coaches would call and he wouldn’t respond. That is until recruiting coordinator Tyler Caldwell called in early September.

“I finally answered, and they’re all on the line,” Gfeller said. “Coach (John) Smith, (Zack) Esposito and they were like, ‘We need you to come back.’”

So he came back.

And after trimming down to 157 pounds, Gfeller posted a 13-3 regular season record and finished runner-up at the Big 12 Championships. He earned the No. 10 seed at his weight in the NCAA Championships, which start Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

“He’s been a guy I can go to with anything and I’m sure he’d say the same, but I’m glad he came back,” OSU’s 133-pounder Daton Fix said.

It wasn’t the Gfeller most recognized from months earlier. He’d matured. Being a parent was a massive factor in that. On nights where Gfeller doesn’t wrestle, he’s in bed by 8 p.m. He’s engaged to his girlfriend, Cassidy, too.

“I think he’s not too worried about a whole lot when you’ve got a baby in your arms every day,” OSU coach John Smith said. “He sees the big picture when you have that child.”

Then of course, Gfeller needed to get back in shape. He weighed in at 200 pounds and had seven months off of the bruising workouts wrestlers are accustomed to.

“It was disgusting. He got his weight up there a little high,” Smith said. “For him, how’d you put that much weight on in the short period of time? It’s a lot of weight.”

But to this point, it’s worked for Gfeller, even though 157 is a new weight for the veteran and the highest he's wrestled in his career. He's savored it, because regardless, this season is the final one for Gfeller, no matter how much he misses it.

At best, only a handful of matches remain. At worst, he could only see the mat twice in Tulsa. But after this weekend, Gfeller will re-adjust to the working life.

He plans to return to RX Medical, a job he enjoys. With that, an alarm at 4 a.m. ringing and an hour-drive to OKC. But for now, he’s going to savor every moment of wrestling.

“It’s something I’ve done my whole life,” Gfeller said. “I’ve got my whole life to work.”