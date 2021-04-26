How former OSU receiver Dillon Stoner turned a little peer pressure into a potential NFL career

Dillon Stoner’s family had no idea he would take football this far when the former Oklahoma State receiver first started playing in the third grade.
Stoner’s friends got involved a couple of years before him, and he joined after what he described as a little peer pressure from his buddies. Stoner eventually turned into a Division I receiver whose 191 career receptions rank sixth in OSU history.
He’ll be looking to turn football into a professional career this weekend in hopes of joining an NFL roster with the 2021 NFL Draft starting on Thursday.
“It certainly wasn’t our plan for it to go this far, but it turned out this way," Stoner’s mom Kim said in an interview with the Tulsa World. “You know how it is when they’re kids you just try a little bit of everything so this kind of turned into being his thing.”
Stoner won four high school state championships while shinning as a receiver, defensive back, punter and returner for Jenks High School. Stoner excelled in whatever position his high school needed him to play, but his 36 catches and 10 receiving touchdowns as a senior helped get him recruited to Stillwater as a receiver.
Stoner played in four games in his first year at OSU, catching five passes for 27 yards. He also completed a 2-yard touchdown pass in a wildcat formation against Central Michigan. He was forced to redshirt after suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery and had a breakout year the following season.
He caught 44 passes for 576 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, and Stoner said it was at that moment when he realized that playing football beyond college was a legitimate possibility.
“That injury was a scary one because it’s not an injury that a lot of people can fully come back from, but you know I’m truly blessed and I thank the Lord for his grace and the healing that he did on my foot,” Stoner said. “After I was able to come back and felt like my normal self again I knew that I had a pretty good shot at it.”
Stoner quickly turned into one of OSU’s most reliable receivers during his time in Stillwater and became a player who the coaching staff could rely on to consistently approach each game and practice the right way. Stoner, who was predominately an inside receiver, proved he could also play the outside position while filling that role when top receiver Tylan Wallace was out.
His most impressive example of that was in last year’s regular-season finale when Stoner tallied eight catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Wallace’s absence. When asked what part of his game would transfer best to the next level, Stoner said his willingness to do whatever it takes -- be it playing as an inside receiver, outside receiver or a special teams guy.
OSU coach Mike Gundy compared the 23-year old to former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, who spent 12 years as a receiver in the NFL.
“In my opinion, he’s what Edelman was when he first started,” Gundy said. “…(Stoner) is that type of player, because he can do all the different things like (Edelman) could, and he’s going to run 4.5. If his health stays, I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t hang around the league for six or seven years.”
Stoner is days away from potentially getting his chance to prove Gundy right. Nobody would be happier to see Stoner live out his dream of playing in the NFL than his family, who has been with him through every step of this journey, especially Kim and his father Steve.
“It’s been a blessing,” Kim said of watching Stoner. “It’s been exciting and nerve-wracking and fun and terrifying and everything in-between as parents I would say. But he’s certainly entertained us and it’s brought our families together both his parents, my parents and our friends and family. It’s been exciting. …It’s been quite a journey and it’s been fun to watch him grow athletically and mature in the ways that he has with the responsibilities that go with it.”