STILLWATER — This offseason, Bryan Nardo signed a $650,000 contract with Oklahoma State, becoming the seventh defensive coordinator under head coach Mike Gundy.

It's a massive raise in his first Power Five job compared to the $60,000 Nardo reportedly made as the defensive coordinator at Division II private school Gannon University.

“It has been very life changing in the sense of what it means for my family, and what it means for my boys and our future,” Nardo said in April.

After replacing former defensive coordinator Derek Mason — who earned $1.1 million in his lone season in Stillwater — Nardo’s among the cheapest coordinators in the Big 12.

With Nardo’s experience, not many expected the 37-year-old to garner a high salary in his first Division I gig. But how exactly does it rank entering the 2023 season?

Entering its final season in the conference, Texas and Oklahoma remain in the upper echelon of defensive coordinator pay, with Pete Kwiatkowski making $1.7 million after receiving a contract extension with the Longhorns this offseason. The Sooners’ Ted Roof, entering his second season, will make $1.15 million.

The seven-figure group rounds out with Houston’s Doug Belk, whose contract pays $1 million annually, Iowa State’s Jon Heacock — who will receive a bump in pay to that level on July 1 — and Texas Tech’s Tim DeRuyter, who commands $3.15 million over the next three years.

The next highest salary belongs to Kansas State and coordinator Joe Klanderman, who is set to make $825,000 in each of the next two seasons under coach Chris Klieman, who signed an eight-year contract extension this offseason.

New addition Central Florida, one of four schools entering the league on July 1, replaced its defensive coordinator this offseason with Addison Williams, who was promoted from within Gus Malzahn's program. Williams will make $700,000 after a hefty raise.

West Virginia’s Jordan Lesley is also set to make $700,000 this year, after signing a $650,000 contract in 2022 with $50,000 raises each of the next two seasons.

Kansas’ Brian Borland received a raise after the Jayhawks finished 6-7 this season, promoting him from $425,000 to $600,000 for 2023.

Baylor, TCU and BYU are all private schools and exempt from sharing coaching salaries.

The remaining staff

The curious case of Rob Glass

Rob Glass, OSU’s strength and conditioning coach who has been with the program since 2005, is entering the second year of his contract signed last year, making $1 million annually.

“Rob Glass could very well be the single most important part of Oklahoma State football,” Gundy said last season. “That’s including the head coach.”

In years past, Gundy hasn’t shied away from highlighting the importance of Glass, who has been a part of OSU’s staff since Gundy’s first year as head coach.

The pay raise Glass received in 2022 makes him one of the highest paid strength coaches in the country. Among public schools — private universities are exempt from sharing public records — Glass’ pay ranked first, with Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti trailing behind at $862,238.

This offseason, Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert signed a $1 million contract with the school.

Update on other assistants

Nardo is the only new addition to OSU’s assistant coaching staff for 2023, with the other nine being retained. None are expected to receive pay raises this season.

Kasey Dunn, the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and longest-tenured assistant, will continue making $900,000 a season on a contract signed in March 2022, running through 2025.

Recently, Gundy and the university pivoted toward offering multi-year contracts for assistants. Glass is entering his second year of a five-year contract, and Dunn enters the second year on a three-year deal.

All other assistants are on two-year contracts.

After being promoted to co-defensive coordinator this offseason, Joe Bob Clements remained on a $600,000 contract, extended in March. Cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie, who also received a new title with Nardo’s hire, remains at $550,000 as the defensive passing game coordinator.

Charlie Dickey, OSU’s offensive line coach since 2019 earns $600,000 annually. Dan Hammerschmidt, OSU’s safeties coach also hired in 2019, signed an updated contract this offseason, remaining on a $450,000 salary lasting through February 2025.

Tight end coach Jason McEndoo and running backs coach John Wozniak will continue making $425,000 a year. Quarterback coach Tim Rattay, entering his fourth year under Gundy, will earn $400,000 this season.

Defensive line coach Greg Richmond will earn $350,000 in 2023.

In total, OSU assistants — excluding Glass — will collectively be paid $5.35 million this season.

Incentives

If the Cowboys finished with the best regular season record in the Big 12, assistant coaches receive a $5,000 incentive. A conference championship would earn the staff a $10,000 bonus.

A top 10 finish in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll garners $5,000. A top 15 finish pays out $3,000 and finishing in the top 25 warrants $2,000.

If the Cowboys make a bowl game, assistants earn one month of total compensation. A College Football Playoff berth is worth two months of total compensation, following by ½ month compensation for a national championship appearance.