Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — With Iowa State defenders collapsing the pocket, Gunnar Gundy needed to make a decision.

Oklahoma State's left-handed quarterback stepped into his pass, heaving it down the field toward John Paul Richardson, the Cowboys’ former speedy wide receiver. And 83 yards later, Gundy delivered the highlight of his career to this point.

A year later, plays like that touchdown pass are easy to watch again. The mistakes are harder.

“It’s tough, because you always want to do good, but as you go back and look at it, it’s hard to look at those bad plays and it’s easy to look at the good plays,” Gundy said, reflecting on last season. “You really need to make yourself look past what happened and learn from it. Don’t look at it as like…turn it off, more, how can we look at this?”

This offseason not only served as a period of introspection for the redshirt sophomore quarterback but also one that embroiled him in a quarterback competition. With Spencer Sanders now competing in a quarterback battle of his own at Ole Miss, the Cowboys have spent the past six months looking for his successor.

Less than a month away from the start of the regular season, and OSU is still sorting through it all.

“If there’s two guys that deserve to play, we’ll play two guys,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “If one guy takes the job, we’ll play one guy.”

Last season, Rangel and Gundy stepped in throughout the latter parts of the season with Sanders injured, combining to throw 958 passing yards, seven touchdowns and completing 50.6% of their passes.

There were downsides. The duo combined for nine interceptions and went 1-3 in games they started, a number that could have been 0-4 if not for Sanders’ fourth quarter heroics against Iowa State.

This season the likely starter appears to be sixth-year senior Alan Bowman, who transferred into the program in mid-January from Michigan.

“I think for us, it’s just taking in his thoughts about like, he’s been around the game, he knows stuff we don’t,” Gunnar Gundy said. “He’s had experiences we haven’t. So just learning from him too, but also taking that, implementing that to our own game has been huge.”

But as Mike Gundy alluded to, nothing will be solidified until 12-14 practices into the fall.

As for experience in quarterback competitions, Rangel and Gunnar Gundy have some experience. Entering his sophomore year at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, Rangel won the starting job and Gunnar Gundy, who split reps as a freshman, eventually captured the starting job at Stillwater High School.

“Alan joining the room, we all knew it was going to be a competition,” Rangel said. “We all got along really well, so it’s been a fun year.”

Gunnar Gundy added: “I think it’s only made me better. I think Garret would say the same thing, too. We’re both very young and had no game experience.”

The decision will come after a 7-6 for OSU with some massive overhauls to the Cowboys’ offensive schemes. More plays will occur under center, a concept Rangel said took time getting adjusted to.

“Stick your hands underneath there and get the ball back there. In spring we all kind of struggled with it a bit, we all were dropping the snap, but this summer we really worked on it with all the centers and this fall camp has been going very smoothly.”