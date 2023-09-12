STILLWATER — D.J. McKinney realized early in his first season at OSU he wouldn’t play much.

Rather than be upset or look to transfer, McKinney — a redshirt freshman cornerback — stayed patient and remembered how he got to Stillwater in the first place.

As he recalled, in high school, McKinney faced OSU safety Raymond Gay II, who then played receiver. After their matchup, Gay, told OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie about him, who then recruited McKinney out of Coffeyville (Texas) Heritage High School.

The 6-foot corner spent 2022 on scout team covering OSU receivers Jaden Bray and Bryson Green, and said he did the same thing he did in high school to get an offer; allowing his coverage abilities to show why he should see the field.

“Duffie would say, ‘Make me pull them off of you,’” McKinney said. “To have that mentality, going down there, making sure I’m not bulls---ing. Making sure I’m locked in, even though I wasn’t playing at the time, to make sure I’m still ready.”

Now, McKinney is playing more than 70% of OSU’s snaps as an outside corner. He broke up two passes in the Cowboys’ win over Central Arkansas, including one that would have been a touchdown.

“He’s made big steps,” said cornerback Kourie Black. “I’m proud of him, everybody’s proud of him. Everybody’s seen the changes he’s made.”

Entering this season, McKinney didn’t expect the workload. On OSU’s depth chart, he’s listed behind Black and cornerback Cam Smith. In defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s base 3-3-5 defense, only two corners would be on the field. That itself was a change, too.

McKinney’s first season was spent learning Derek Mason’s defense. This past offseason, McKenney learned Nardo's system. McKinney said the transition was easy with Nardo. They spent almost every day this summer together meeting to learn more about the defense.

Other than Nardo’s more frequent use of zone coverage than Mason — though McKinney said he prefers press man coverage — McKinney found the change as an opportunity to compete.

“Everybody was trying to do their best every day,” McKinney said. “The guys to the left of you, the guys to the right of you, they’re doing the same thing as you. You’re just trying to do it better. Making sure it's competitive, not combative.”

Now that he isn’t watching games from the sideline, he said he spends more time before games reviewing footage and tries to be more dynamic in practice.

Most of the corners on OSU’s depth chart are underclassmen. When junior Jabbar Muhammad transferred to Washington this past offseason, someone was needed to fill his place, and all options were young players. McKinney is a redshirt freshman, Smith a redshirt sophomore, as is Kale Smith.

OSU’s secondary isn’t full of veterans like Rodarius Williams or A.J. Green, now playing in the NFL. It’s a young core with the corners and safeties such as Kendal Daniels and Lyrik Rawls.

“We have a number of young players in this program I feel really good about, who played at a high level based on being out there for the first time,” Gundy said. “And those guys should get better every week.”

Throughout his entire football career McKinney has relied on proving to coaches why he’s worth playing time. Now that he’s starting, he said he needs to keep his mentality to not become complacent.

“Life is going to test me,” McKinney said.

