How area players fared in Thursday's first round of the U.S. Open
How area players fared in Thursday's first round of the U.S. Open

Abraham Ancer (OU): Fired a 2-over 73 and is tied for 61st place. Had an up-and-down day, but finished with birdies on 17 and 18. Had six bogeys and four birdies.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Shot a 3-over 74 and is tied for 79th place. Had four bogeys – three on the back nine -- and one birdie.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): Also shot a 3-over 74 and is tied for 79th place. Also had four bogeys – three on the back nine – and one birdie.

