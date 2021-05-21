 Skip to main content
How area players fared in the second round of the PGA Championship
How area players fared in the second round of the PGA Championship

PGA Championship Golf

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship Friday in Kiawah Island, S.C. 

 Matt York, AP

Viktor Hovland (OSU): An up-and-down round of three-over 75 dropped Hovland to a tie for 19th place at even-par 144. He carded four birdies (Nos. 1, 6, 11 and 16), but also had three bogeys (Nos. 3, 14 and 15) and two double bogeys (holes No. 4 and 13).

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer is tied for 32nd at 2-over 146 after shooting an even-par round of 72 Friday. He birdied the first and seventh holes, and bogeyed the eighth and 15th holes.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): Walker is at 3-over 147 after 36 holes, and tied for 39th place. His 2-over-74 Friday included two birdies (Nos. 10, 15) and four bogeys (11, 14, 17, 18).

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler is also tied for 39th at 147, after a 4-over 76 in the second round. He made a double-bogey 6 on the first hole, and also bogeyed Nos. 2, 13, 14, 17 and 18. His birdies came on Nos. 8, 11 and 12.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch struggled Friday, with seven bogeys (Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 13, 15, 18) and a double bogey (17) on his way to a six-over 78. He did make three birdies (Nos. 8, 11, 16), and his 71-78-149 total put him in a tie for 63rd and he made the cut on the number.

Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Streb also just barely made the cut, shooting an even-par 72 to put him at 5-over 149 halfway through. He had three birdies (Nos. 7, 8 and 11) and three bogeys (3, 13 and 15).

Alex Noren (OSU): Noren's even-par 72 Friday just got him into the final 36 holes, at 5-over 149. He bogeyed the first, fourth and 13th holes, but birdied Nos. 7, 10 and 11.

— From staff reports

