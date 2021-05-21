How area players fared in the second round of the PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland (OSU): An up-and-down round of three-over 75 dropped Hovland to a tie for 19th place at even-par 144. He carded four birdies (Nos. 1, 6, 11 and 16), but also had three bogeys (Nos. 3, 14 and 15) and two double bogeys (holes No. 4 and 13).

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer is tied for 32nd at 2-over 146 after shooting an even-par round of 72 Friday. He birdied the first and seventh holes, and bogeyed the eighth and 15th holes.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): Walker is at 3-over 147 after 36 holes, and tied for 39th place. His 2-over-74 Friday included two birdies (Nos. 10, 15) and four bogeys (11, 14, 17, 18).

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler is also tied for 39th at 147, after a 4-over 76 in the second round. He made a double-bogey 6 on the first hole, and also bogeyed Nos. 2, 13, 14, 17 and 18. His birdies came on Nos. 8, 11 and 12.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch struggled Friday, with seven bogeys (Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 13, 15, 18) and a double bogey (17) on his way to a six-over 78. He did make three birdies (Nos. 8, 11, 16), and his 71-78-149 total put him in a tie for 63rd and he made the cut on the number.