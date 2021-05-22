How area players fared in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler picked up ground on the field Saturday, shooting a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for 13th place at even-par 216. He made birdies on the 2nd, 7th, 10th, 11th and 17th holes, with his only bogeys on Nos. 4 and 18.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland slipped into a tie for 38th (3-over 219) after a 3-over 75 in the third round. His only birdies Saturday came on the 10th and 11th holes, while he bogeyed the 13th, 16th and 17th, and made a double bogey on the third hole.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch birdied his first two holes, then added birdies on Nos. 7, 11, 13 and 14 on his way to a 2-under 70. He also had bogeys on Nos. 6, 9, 10, 12 and is tied for 38th (219 total).

Alex Noren (OSU): Noren also moved into the group at 219 after a bogey-free 70 on Saturday. He made birdie on the 11th and 16th holes and made par on the other 16 holes.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): A triple-bogey 7 on the third hole got Walker off to a rough start, but he played the rest of the way at even par, with birdies on Nos. 9 and 13 and bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15. He's tied for 58th (6-over 222).