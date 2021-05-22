 Skip to main content
How area players fared in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship
How area players fared

How area players fared in Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship

PGA Championship Golf

Former Oklahoma Sooner Abraham Ancer hits a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday in Kiawah Island, S.C.

 Matt York, AP

Rickie Fowler (OSU): Fowler picked up ground on the field Saturday, shooting a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for 13th place at even-par 216. He made birdies on the 2nd, 7th, 10th, 11th and 17th holes, with his only bogeys on Nos. 4 and 18.

Viktor Hovland (OSU): Hovland slipped into a tie for 38th (3-over 219) after a 3-over 75 in the third round. His only birdies Saturday came on the 10th and 11th holes, while he bogeyed the 13th, 16th and 17th, and made a double bogey on the third hole.

Talor Gooch (OSU): Gooch birdied his first two holes, then added birdies on Nos. 7, 11, 13 and 14 on his way to a 2-under 70. He also had bogeys on Nos. 6, 9, 10, 12 and is tied for 38th (219 total).

Alex Noren (OSU): Noren also moved into the group at 219 after a bogey-free 70 on Saturday. He made birdie on the 11th and 16th holes and made par on the other 16 holes.

Jimmy Walker (OKC-born): A triple-bogey 7 on the third hole got Walker off to a rough start, but he played the rest of the way at even par, with birdies on Nos. 9 and 13 and bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15. He's tied for 58th (6-over 222).

Abraham Ancer (OU): Ancer slid down into the group at 222 after a rough back nine resulted in a four-over 76. He bogeyed No. 4, then birdied Nos. 5 and 7 to go one-under for the day. But bogeys on Nos. 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18 dropped him down the leaderboard.

Robert Streb (Chickasha-born): Streb had four bogeys (Nos. 1, 6, 13 and 14) and just two birdies (Nos. 7 and 12) on his way to a two-over 74. He is tied for 68th at 7-over 223.

— Staff reports

