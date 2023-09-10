TEMPE, Ariz. — Collin Oliver’s priority: Cover the running back if he runs a wheel route.

On a fourth-and-2 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game, Oliver, Oklahoma State’s junior outside linebacker, dropped back into coverage. Sure enough, coming on a wheel route was Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, streaking down the home sideline.

ASU true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada lofted a ball toward Skattebo. But Oliver broke it up.

When asked if he would have done this last year, Oliver said, “Nothing to where I’m keyed in on a running back, and if he goes I have to take him.”

On Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, the Cowboys’ defense displayed more than just Oliver’s pass coverage abilities against Arizona State. The defense missed some tackles. Allowed some big plays. But OSU’s defense allowed the Sun Devils to convert only one fourth-down on five attempts in a 27-15 win at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Oliver’s pass breakup was one of the final plays made. But also one the Cowboys have practiced diligently this offseason.

“I feel like teams want to go for fourth downs more,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We weren’t very good last year on fourth downs, and we didn’t practice it.”

OSU prioritized fourth-down practice this offseason, with defensive players saying situational downs are worked on every day in practice.

“If there’s somebody in the country that practiced situational football from spring until now through camp as much as we did, I’d love to talk to them, because I don’t think anyone did,” OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said.

Among other stops against ASU…

A fourth-down incompletion by Rashada with less than a minute remaining.

Skattebo being held to no gain by Oliver and defensive tackle Justin Kirkland on fourth-and-1 in the third quarter.

Rashada being sacked by defensive end Anthony Goodlow on fourth-and-5 late in the second quarter.

“When we know our back is on the line, that’s what we want,” Oliver said. “Fourth downs, third downs, third-and-shorts…we’re going to make sure they don’t get it. That’s what we live for.”

Added linebacker Nickolas Martin: “I take it as like disrespect. You going for it against our defense? Alright, we’ll hold it down.”

OSU’s defense shined in late-down scenarios against Arizona State. They struggled, again, with missing tackles.

“It’s just like anything else. The kids are getting more reps at it,” Nardo said. “You look at a kid like Lyrik Rawls, last week was his first start, no excuses, he needs to continue to improve, but putting your pads on somebody and the first time feeling it, all of the sudden it just kind of lightens it up a little bit.”

On Saturday, Rawls made some big plays. He intercepted a pass from Rashada — the only turnover of the game — but gave up several big plays to ASU’s wide receivers.

OSU would eventually improve its tackling later in the game, with Martin saying, “We were just lunging, and ankle-biting and not following through on tackles. That’s not what we did during the week and I think everything after that, that’s what we practiced.”