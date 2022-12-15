How a signed John Smith photo ended up in Pennsylvania, courtesy of Mason Rudolph

STILLWATER — Dominick Nania would really only say hello and goodbye to him.

Nania, 28 years young and recently hired to relaunch the wrestling program at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, had made his office open to the Pittsburgh Steelers while the team stayed on the campus for training camp.

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph took him up on that offer.

It’s a long-standing tradition for the Steelers to occupy St. Vincent, with this most recent being the 55th time Pittsburgh has held preseason practices at the college. And the backup quarterback loved Nania’s office.

“It’s close to the locker room, and it’s a comfortable chair,” Rudolph told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor during training camp.

Rudolph would study film inside the room, which was a perfect combination of close enough to the locker room, but far enough away to be quiet. He’d also eat lunch every day in the office, with Nania occasionally popping in to grab something.

“No one really knows about because it is tucked away from all the other coaches offices,” Nania told the Tulsa World. “I would just come in and grab my stuff and he would say, ‘Hey, do you need me to go?’ and I would say, ‘No, you’re fine.’

“For one, he had a much more important job than me, he’s fighting for the most high-profile jobs in the sport at that point.”

Those quick hellos and goodbyes would steadily grow into full-blown conversations as camp progressed. One of those conversations revolved around an OSU sticker on the bookshelf in Nania office.

“Did you go to OSU or something?” Rudolph asked Nania.

“No, I’m just a fan,” Nania said. He admits he has always admired OSU wrestling coach John Smith.

Rudolph shared stories about his friendship with Smith’s son, Joe, and shared some other tales with Nania about being in Stillwater.

But, Rudolph noticed Nania’s admiration for Smith. So as a thanks from Rudolph for letting him use Nania’s office, Rudolph reached out to Gary Calcagno, OSU’s strength coach, and asked if he could send a signed photo of Smith to Rudolph.

“I guess the guy was quite a bit younger and watched us wrestle and Oklahoma State was one of his favorite schools to watch and so I signed a picture,” Smith told the Tulsa World.

A few days later, a photo from Smith’s 1992 Olympics win arrived in Latrobe, inscribed with Smith’s signature and the words: “I scored on this high crotch to go on and win the 1992 Olympic gold! I wish you all my best — John Smith”

Rudolph gifted it to Nania.

The photo was framed and is currently mounted on the wall in that same office Rudolph crashed in.

“Literally, I was stuck in my tracks,” Nania said of the gesture. “It made a huge difference for us because we’re a brand new wrestling program starting next year and we’re trying to build a program here currently so just me going through a really difficult time as well.”

At that point, Nania had been working at St. Vincent for three weeks. He’s currently trying to build a Division III program from scratch, with the group expected to begin wrestling next season.

Rudolph was fighting for a starting spot with the Steelers, a battle he would lose to quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

But, heading into Pittsburgh’s game against Carolina on Sunday, Rudolph might finally break through and earn a start. With the rookie Pickett questionable due to his second concussion this season, Rudolph is splitting starting reps with Trubisky in practice this week and could earn his first start with the Steelers since 2021.

And while it’s still undecided whether Rudolph suits up for the Steelers on Sunday — the first time he would be active this season — Nania will always remember Rudolph’s character.

“During that time, which was super difficult for him, it just shows the type of person and character he is to think about me in that little moment,” Nania said.