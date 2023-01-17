How a ‘comfortable’ Caleb Asberry is providing stability to OSU’s reeling offense

STILLWATER — The deep shot from Caleb Asberry swished through the net at The Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Oklahoma State guard delivered what the team desperately needed. He buried a deep three, forcing Baylor coach Scott Drew to call a timeout, and trim the once double-digit lead to a single possession.

Drew and the Bears would figure it out, eventually pulling away and handing the Cowboys their third consecutive loss. Lost in the defeat, the 6-foot-3 Asberry strung together one of his best performances of the season.

Just over 33 minutes played, 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

As OSU coach Mike Boynton pointed out last week, that’s the reason the Cowboys brought in the transfer from Texas State this offseason.

“He’s primarily here to be another offensive weapon,” Boynton said before the Baylor game.

And with a slumping offense, Asberry is proving to be a weapon, one that will likely be needed when OSU hosts Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The Cowboys have not eclipsed more than 58 points in the past three games. The team is shooting less than 35% from the field during losing streak.

Dynamic scorers Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson have hit slumps. During the stretch, Thompson is averaging 6.3 points and Anderson’s at 5.3, albeit with an injured wrist.

Starting point guard John-Michael Wright has fallen on hard times too. Since posting a 19-point performance against Kansas, Wright has accounted for only 21 points across four games. He scored zero against the Bears.

“I don’t do excuses, we didn’t play well enough to win on the road,” Boynton said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t shoot the ball well enough.”

Meanwhile, Asberry is soaring.

He’s averaging 11.6 points over the past three games for OSU, a statistic that only Boone beats him in during the three-game span.

His minutes are increasing. Asberry started in the second half against Baylor and finished with 33 minutes, a season-best for the Texas State transfer.

While OSU as a team has shot 34% from the field in its past three games, Asberry is shooting 39% from the 3-point range. He’s scoring on 41% of his shots from the field.

What has led to the recent success? OSU coach Mike Boynton points to Asberry’s comfort level.

“The season has a lot of dynamics, and one of the things with him is he missed some time,” Boynton said. Asberry didn’t play in the Cowboys final two nonconference games due to an illness. “He wasn’t with us for about a two-and-a-half week period.

“Since he’s been back, I think just getting comfortable with the shots he’s going to be able to get within our offense, but also understanding the conference a little bit better as we go along.”

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KTSB-1170 AM (OSU); KMOD 97.5 FM and KAKC 1300 AM (OU)

Records: OU 11-6 (2-3 Big 12), OSU 9-8 (1-4 Big 12)

Last meeting: OU won 66-62 Feb. 26 in Norman.

All-time series: OU leads 141-103.