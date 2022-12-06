Hot shooting carries OSU women to easy victory over Loyola Marymount, 86-55

Oklahoma State's hot shooting carried the Cowgirls to an 86-55 win over Loyola Marymount on Tuesday morning in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU (8-2) shot 57% from the floor for the game. The percentage was the Cowgirls' highest since shooting 57% at Texas Tech on Feb. 1, 2020.

The Cowgirls led by just two, 22-20, after the first quarter as Loyola Marymount shot 64%. OSU eventually slowed them down and pushed the lead to 11 at 39-28 on a layup by junior Lexy Keys with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. The Cowgirls led 39-31 lead at halftime.

Junior Lior Garzon hit four 3-pointers during a 16-3 OSU run in the third quarter, and the Cowgirls held a 55-36 advantage midway through the stanza. The Cowgirls eventually took a 65-46 lead into the fourth quarter. Garzon hit six of her seven 3-point attempts while scoring 18 of her game-high 20 points in the quarter.

The Cowgirls led by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter in easing to the victory.

For the contest, OSU tallied 25 assists against just six turnovers, its highest and lowest outputs since finishing with 26 assists and five turnovers at Iowa State on Jan. 13, 2021.

Junior Taylen Collins finished with 15 points, while Claire Chastain added 15 of her own to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career. Naomie Alnatas added 11 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 86, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 65

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (1-8): Mark 2-6 0-0 4, Oliver 3-7 1-1 7, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 6-14 2-2 15, Rodriguez 5-10 0-0 14, Samuel 1-2 0-0 2, Allmond 2-2 3-3 8, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Toone 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-58 6-6 65

OKLAHOMA STATE (8-2): Collins 7-10 1-3 15, Alnatas 4-7 0-0 11, Chastain 6-9 2-4 15, Keys 4-9 0-0 8, Milton 1-3 0-0 2, Garzon 7-10 0-0 20, Jackson 0-0 3-4 3, James 0-0 0-0 0, Tramble 1-3 2-2 5, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Asi 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-58 8-13 86

Loyola Marymount;20;11;15;19;—;65

Oklahoma State;22;17;26;21;—;86

3-Point Goals: Loyola Marymount 7-19 (Oliver 0-1, Johnson 1-5, Rodriguez 4-8, Samuel 0-1, Allmond 1-1, Gordon 0-2, Toone 1-1), Oklahoma St. 12-26 (Alnatas 3-6, Chastain 1-2, Keys 0-3, Garzon 6-9, Tramble 1-2, Asi 1-3, Williams 0-1). Assists: Loyola Marymount 11 (Allmond 4, Johnson 4), Oklahoma St. 25 (Alnatas 5, Asi 5, Keys 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Loyola Marymount 31 (Mark 8), Oklahoma St. 27 (Chastain 6). Total Fouls: Loyola Marymount 13, Oklahoma St. 6. Technical Fouls: None. A: 3,036.