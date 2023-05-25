Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — Powered by an offensive onslaught in the middle innings, Oklahoma State defeated Oregon 8-1 in the first game of the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional at Cowgirl Stadium on Thursday night.

The Cowgirls' (45-14) evening was punctuated by designated player Morgyn Wynne blasting a blasting a three-run home run in the fifth inning, bolstering the lead.

Wynne wasn't the only OSU player to homer, with shortstop Kiley Naomi jumpstarting the offense in the fourth on a solo shot. All seven of the Cowgirls' runs came in the fourth and fifth innings.

After allowing three hits and a run in the first two innings, OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl settled in, retiring the next 15 batters in order across the final five innings.

The Cowgirls and Ducks will play the second game of the series Friday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.