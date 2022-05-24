Holliday holds Big 12 Championship confidence after Cowboys' late-season stumble

STILLWATER — For long stretches this spring, while the Cowboys launched towering home runs, pulled off late-inning comebacks and strung together win streaks, Oklahoma State enjoyed some of the very sweetest moments a baseball season can offer a baseball team.

But, over the final month of the regular season ahead of this week’s Big 12 Baseball Championship in Arlington, Texas, Josh Holliday and Co. also experienced some of the game’s most bitter feelings.

“We’ve definitely tasted both sides of the coin. I think that line between the penthouse and the outhouse is pretty thin,” the 10-year coach said this week.

“You could be winning five, six, seven games in a row, playing great and winning games, then all of a sudden a very small margin can change those outcomes. We’ve learned to appreciate how hard winning is and how important the small parts of the game are to winning.”

That OSU team which at times made winning look easy during the regular season opens the conference tournament Wednesday against No. 5-seed Texas (39-17) at Globe Life Field on the heels of a late-season stumble.

Last month, the Cowboys (36-18) sat atop the league standings ahead of a visit from TCU at O’Brate Stadium on April 22. The road that followed saw OSU drop its series to the eventual regular season champion Horned Frogs, get swept by 12th-ranked Texas Tech in Stillwater and brought losses in five of the Cowboys’ last seven games as the conference lead slipped away.

The result for OSU after Saturday’s extra-inning win over Baylor was a three-way tie for second place and the No. 4-seed in the postseason bracket, pitting the Cowboys against the Longhorns (9 a.m., ESPNU) in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament Wednesday morning.

OSU took a three-game sweep from Texas in Austin in the previous meeting between the programs this spring. The winner will advance to face either top-seed TCU or No. 8-seed Baylor at 4 p.m. Thursday with the Cowboys now chasing the momentum that dwindled over the last four weeks.

“You realize that the idea of a perfect season or a season without adversity (doesn’t exist),” Holliday said. “If you’re going to experience some adversity, experience it early enough that you can overcome it. So you can once again get on your feet.”

Regular season conference title aside, all of OSU’s aspirations for 2022 — like a Big 12 Championship or a first trip to the College World Series since 2016 — lie in front of the Cowboys as they enter the postseason.

OSU, which ranked as high as No. 3 nationally earlier this season, remains in line to host an NCAA Regional next week. On Tuesday, Baseball America projected the Cowboys as the No. 12-seed to host Texas State, N.C. State and North Dakota at O’Brate Stadium from June 3-6.

However, as Holliday sizes up his own team ahead of another spring run as well as consideration from the NCAA selection committee, his confidence lies with OSU’s comfort away from home in 2022.

The Cowboys’ 16-5 road record includes five wins from six games at Vanderbilt and Texas, a pair of teams that ranked each No. 1 in the country earlier this spring. Against Big 12 foes, they’ve fallen only three times away from Stillwater. And ahead of a fifth game at Globe Life Field in 2022, Holliday believes his team has proven its ability to find success in neutral sites.

“I feel real good about the way we’ve played on the road,” he said. “I think that should be a strong statement about our team when it comes time to compare our body of work for a 56-game regular season.”

For guidance on how to regain momentum from an end-of-regular-season slump, Holliday needs only to look as far as Cowgirl Stadium on campus in Stillwater.

Earlier this month, coach Kenny Gajewski and OSU’s softball team took a five-game losing streak into the Big 12 Championship, then rattled off three wins — including a title game victory over top-seeded Oklahoma — to claim the program’s first conference championship since 1995.

Busy postseason schedules have kept conversations between Holliday and Gajewski limited in recent week, OSU’s baseball coach said. But in Texas, Holliday would certainly take a Cowgirl-style run to kickoff the 2022 Cowboys’ postseason.

“They’re a perfect example of a team that was fighting through a tough stretch themselves at the end of the regular season,” he said. “Only then to find the best they had to offer here down the stretch. So hopefully that’s good karma to share across the department.”

