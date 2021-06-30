Holder on Gundy’s absence from video: ‘The best tribute to me or Boone Pickens is to win'

Tweeted on Monday by the @OSUAthletics account, a 5½-minute video recounts the Mike Holder-OSU relationship that began in 1966.

Narration was provided by Larry Reece, the public-address voice of the Cowboy football and basketball teams. Holder, Reece said, “has made perhaps the most significant impact on Oklahoma State athletics. More than anyone else in history.”

There was commentary from 11 current OSU head coaches: John Smith (wrestling), Jim Littell (women’s basketball coach), Mike Boynton (men’s basketball), Kenny Gajewski (softball), Alan Bratton (men’s golf), Greg Robertson (women’s golf), Josh Holliday (baseball), Colin Carmichael (women’s soccer), Dave Smith (track and cross country), Larry Sanchez (equestrian) and women’s tennis coach Chris Young.

Mike Gundy was not involved. Promoted to the football head-coaching position nine months before Holder became the athletic director in 2005, Gundy did not make a video appearance.

Gundy and Holder are known to have been at odds — at least occasionally if not more frequently — since a 2011-12 negotiation related to Gundy’s contract. As for Gundy’s absence from the video, it is not known whether he declined an invitation or had a schedule conflict.