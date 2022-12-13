He's not 'a big portal guy,' but Mike Gundy is eyeing transfers to add to OSU's recruiting class

Mike Gundy might not be a huge fan of the transfer portal, but he’s using it to reload his Oklahoma State roster.

With nine players on the Cowboys’ depth chart in the portal, three transfers have committed to OSU and offers are out to several others who are examining their options ahead of signing day next week.

“We’re not big portal people and I’m never going to be a big portal guy,” Gundy said last month. “I’m going to believe in the guys on our team. I’m not saying I’m against it; I just don’t believe in it.”

Pledging to Gundy on Monday was a pair of key pickups: Sean Tyler, a running back who had two 1,000-yard seasons at Western Michigan, and De’Zhaun Stribling, a wide receiver who led Washington State in every receiving category this season.

Also committed to OSU is linebacker Justin Wright, who racked up 253 tackles in his Tulsa career. Two of his former Hurricane teammates, defensive end Anthony Goodlow and safety Kendarin Ray, also have offers from the Cowboys.

Another name to watch is Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who will reportedly visit OSU and Wisconsin. Last year, Armstrong ranked second nationally with 404.5 passing yards per game.

With a week until signing day, the Cowboys have commitments from 13 high school or junior-college players. Among them is Nebraska prep quarterback Zane Flores, a three-star prospect.

In the portal

OL Eli Russ

WR Braylin Presley

QB Spencer Sanders

RB Dominc Richardson

DE Trace Ford

LB Mason Cobb

S Thomas Harper

S Kanion Williams

CB Demarco Jones

From the portal

RB Sean Tyler

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

LB Justin Wright