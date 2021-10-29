"He's freakishly athletic”: Oliver is chasing down quarterbacks and records in freshman campaign

With 4.5 sacks, he’s already surpassed the freshman sack tallies of fellow Santa Fe alums Trace Ford and Calvin Bundage. He’s beyond the four sacks Emannuel Ogbah had during his debut season in 2013, too.

At his current pace, Oliver is not just in the running to become the first freshman to lead OSU in sacks since coach Mike Gundy took over in 2005. With at least six games remaining on the schedule, Rodney Harding’s 1981 freshman sack record of 9.0 is under threat, as well.

"He's further along than I would have thought,” Gundy said of Oliver this week. “I thought he’d be in a role. I was thinking 10 plays a game because he showed that pass rush ability in practice. But I would not have thought that he could get to where he is now at his position as a true freshman."

Oliver has benefited from OSU’s depth on the defensive line this fall. As Gundy pointed out this week, the freshman is maintaining a moderate volume of “28 to 32” snaps a game as he adjusts to the rigors of college football.

But Oliver nudged his way into a hearty role on the edge during fall camp with his talent and athleticism, and it’s what has launched him and his play into conversations about records getting broken in 2021.