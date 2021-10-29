'He's freakishly athletic': Oliver chasing down quarterbacks, records in freshman campaign

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Brock Martin has many skills.
The redshirt senior is among the Cowboys’ most effective defensive ends. In front of a microphone, he’s one of the program’s best interviews. He’s showing again this fall just how well he can play through pain.
And as a predictor of talent — at least when it comes to true freshman pass rusher Collin Oliver — Martin is pretty good there, too.
“I told y'all during fall camp that he's going to be an All-American,” Martin said of Oliver earlier this week. “And I expected nothing less when he started getting more reps.”
Oliver, the 6-foot-2 edge rusher from Edmond Santa Fe, has gotten early opportunities this fall and taken advantage of them. Through the first seven games of his college career, Oliver leads OSU with 4.5 sacks, two more than Martin and linebacker Devin Harper.
He can add more to his count Saturday night when the Cowboys host Kansas.
A healthy contributor since Week 1, Oliver’s production spiked this month. He sacked Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon twice in Week 5, then followed with sacks against Texas and Iowa State. Across the three games, Oliver has recorded 10 total tackles.
The run of form now has Oliver knocking on the door of history.
With 4.5 sacks, he already has surpassed the freshman sack tallies of fellow Santa Fe alums Trace Ford and Calvin Bundage. He’s beyond the four sacks Emannuel Ogbah had during his debut season in 2013, too.
At his current pace, Oliver is not just in the running to become the first freshman to lead OSU in sacks since coach Mike Gundy took over in 2005. With at least six games remaining on the schedule, Rodney Harding’s 1981 freshman sack record of 9.0 is under threat, as well.
"He's further along than I would have thought,” Gundy said of Oliver this week. “I thought he’d be in a role. I was thinking 10 plays a game because he showed that pass-rush ability in practice. But I would not have thought that he could get to where he is now at his position as a true freshman."
Oliver has benefited from OSU’s depth on the defensive line this fall. As Gundy pointed out this week, the freshman is maintaining a moderate volume of “28 to 32” snaps a game as he adjusts to the rigors of college football.
But Oliver nudged his way into a hearty role on the edge during fall camp with his talent and athleticism, and it’s what has launched him and his play into conversations about records getting broken in 2021.
"He's freakishly athletic,” Gundy said. “He's got a very strong, flexible lower body. And he can bend. He can turn a corner and he can drop his knees, his hips and bend and get under blocks, and then he's powerful enough to come back the other way. And so he just has a special athleticism that allows him to be a good football player and a good pass rusher.”
Right tackle Jake Springfield and his fellow OSU offensive lineman have been on the business end of Oliver’s pass rushing talent in practice, and witnessed him attack opposing lineman in games.
“He's definitely got a lot of speed on the outside,” Springfield said. “I've seen him get some guys doing that and like going up and under. He's also really powerful for his size. So he'll kind of surprise some guys early in the game."
A concern surrounding Oliver and his current pace is the proverbial “freshman wall”, when a first-year player stalls out sometime in their first season.
Gundy spoke about it this week. He said it often happens in November. On Oliver’s side is OSU’s depth at the position, which has kept him fresh to this point.
Martin said Tuesday that he had no advice to offer Oliver on avoiding that wall.
“I feel like that's on him to be just mentally tough enough to get through it,” Martin said. “He's tough. He's strong. Everything you'd ever want in a football player. I don't think he'll ever even touch that wall."
Martin was right about Oliver once already this fall. Jim Knowles and the OSU’s defense will hope he's again correct on the freshman pass rusher.