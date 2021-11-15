“He's earned his time”: Gunnar Gundy gets college debut in OSU’s win over TCU

STILLWATER — With less than seven minutes to play in Saturday night’s 63-17 win over TCU, Oklahoma State’s third-string quarterback Ethan Bullock exited and made way for a freshman passer with a familiar name and number.
As the Cowboys cruised to a 46-point victory, Gunnar Gundy — sporting his father’s No. 12 — made his OSU debut 11 weeks into his college career.
“Gunnar's worked,” coach Mike Gundy said afterward. “With Gunnar, I try to make decisions (as) if he wasn't my son. But it's harder on him. I'm harder on him. He's last in line. He's last in line to get reps in practice and out here. But then to a certain extent, what would I do if he wasn't my son? He's earned his time. He's earned his right to go on the game. I put him in.”
Gundy’s middle son guided two offensive drives in the late minutes of Saturday’s win, which improved the Cowboys to 9-1 (6-1 Big 12) and to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
Gundy, a walk-on, handed the ball off three times on his first possession, ending on freshman Jaden Nixon’s 63-yard rushing touchdown. His second series featured another set of handoffs and Gundy gained a yard of his own on the ground, contributing to OSU’s 447-yard rushing effort.
He did not attempt a pass in his debut.
Prior to joining the Cowboys this fall, Gundy led Stillwater High School to consecutive 6A state championship games and left the Pioneers as the school’s all-time touchdown leader. His Division-I offers included Eastern Michigan and Toledo, but Gundy opted to walk-on to his father’s program, stepping in behind Spencer Sanders, Shane Illingworth and Bullock on OSU’s depth chart in 2021.
Illingworth, who started OSU’s opener against Missouri State and Kansas, did not feature against TCU to maintain redshirt capability, Gundy confirmed. Bullock led two scoring drives and surrendered the botched handoff that TCU’s Colt Ellison returned 28 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also did not attempt a pass.
After Dominic Richardson ran in his second touchdown of the night with 8:32 remaining, it was Gundy’s turn to take over the offense and he entered to a raucous applause from the remaining crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“He's a young guy. He needs to go. His heart needs to beat out of his chest,” OSU’s head coach said of his son. “He needs to call signals. He needs to get guys lined up. He needs to figure it out and play.”
“But it's good for him. He needs to get in there and get used to it. That's how you learn."