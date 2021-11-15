“He's earned his time”: Gunnar Gundy gets college debut in OSU’s win over TCU

STILLWATER — With less than seven minutes to play in Saturday night’s 63-17 win over TCU, Oklahoma State’s third-string quarterback Ethan Bullock exited and made way for a freshman passer with a familiar name and number.

As the Cowboys cruised to a 46-point victory, Gunnar Gundy — sporting his father’s No. 12 — made his OSU debut 11 weeks into his college career.

“Gunnar's worked,” coach Mike Gundy said afterward. “With Gunnar, I try to make decisions (as) if he wasn't my son. But it's harder on him. I'm harder on him. He's last in line. He's last in line to get reps in practice and out here. But then to a certain extent, what would I do if he wasn't my son? He's earned his time. He's earned his right to go on the game. I put him in.”

Gundy’s middle son guided two offensive drives in the late minutes of Saturday’s win, which improved the Cowboys to 9-1 (6-1 Big 12) and to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

Gundy, a walk-on, handed the ball off three times on his first possession, ending on freshman Jaden Nixon’s 63-yard rushing touchdown. His second series featured another set of handoffs and Gundy gained a yard of his own on the ground, contributing to OSU’s 447-yard rushing effort.

He did not attempt a pass in his debut.