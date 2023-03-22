STILLWATER — The most impactful jump this spring for Oklahoma State might come from the offensive line.

The Cowboys struggled in at that position last season. Among 131 FBS football schools, OSU ranked 87th in terms of pass blocking, according to PFF. An even worse 120th at run blocking.

Injuries and depth hindered the group’s performance last season. But as the Cowboys begin their 2023 spring practice schedule, a reinvention at the position could pay dividends come August.

For starters, Gundy said this year’s group is healthy, unlike last season at this time.

“We had guys hurt last spring,” Gundy said. “We had 19 guys on the bikes over there. That’s an exaggeration. We had a waiting line for the bikes over there, like Planet Fitness.”

After Cole Birmingham missed last season due to injury, he’ll return too, with the question of where he stands post-recovery likely answered in spring after a solid 2021 performance.

The unit’s most exciting addition is redshirt senior transfer Dalton Cooper, a 6-foot-7, 311-pound tackle who earned numerous accolades at Texas State. He grew up in Prague, and can easily contend against incumbent Caleb Etienne for the starting spot.

“He’s a pure country boy,” Preston Wilson said. “He works hard. He wants to be here, he cares, he’s fit in well with the program. He’s a guy I can for sure see playing here.”

Even more important than solving the starting five, will be developing depth OSU desperately needed at the end of last season.

The Cowboys’ mix old and young on this year’s offensive line, with seven of the 16 scholarship linemen being redshirt seniors and eight as redshirt or true freshmen.

“One thing the portal’s done is allow us to be 3.5 deep out here in practice,” Gundy said. “We’re going to rotate guys through. Just like quarterbacks.”