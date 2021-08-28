"He's a competitor and a warrior": OSU’s Brennan Presley is built for the heightened role he’ll take on in 2021

STILLWATER — Earlier this month, Brennan Presley approached Mike Gundy with an unusual question.
Oklahoma State’s sophomore wide receiver was growing frustrated with fall camp’s non-contact punt return drills. Presley craved results; he wanted to know if the Cowboys’ defenders could take him down or could he make them miss?
So Presley asked Gundy if he could wear flags around his waist, like an elementary school student in gym class.
“Brennan, he has a different train of thought at times,” Gundy said Thursday. “It’s the first time I’d been asked that.”
Presley is perpetually seeking action on the field, and he’ll get plenty of it in 2021.
Entering his second season at OSU, Presley is now a starter at wide receiver who is also expected to take on kickoff and punt return duties for the Cowboys. The expanded role is a significant jump from 2020, when Presley played mostly on special teams as a freshman and recorded only one catch before his breakout performance in OSU’s Cheez-It Bowl win.
To Gundy, those who’ve been around Presley in the past and to Presley himself, there’s little doubt over whether he can handle the elevated workload. In fact, the new role is exactly what the 5-8 speedster from Bixby is built for.
“Brennan wants to be out there on the field the whole time,” Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery said. “It’s like he’s playing on a playground.”
The first time Gundy spotted Presley was in Springdale, Arkansas in the summer of 2019.
Watching one of his sons compete in the Southwest Elite 7on7 Showcase, OSU’s head coach saw a player from Bixby playing wide receiver and cornerback who was hard to miss.
In one game on that particular day, one of Montgomery’s assistants happened to have a camera ready when Presley made a sprawling, one-handed touchdown catch.
The play later landed on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top-10. All Gundy remembers was Presley’s energy.
“They played eight or 10 games that day and he never came off the field,” Gundy recalled.
By that time, Montgomery and his staff at Bixby were plenty familiar with not only Presley’s talent, but the well of energy and competitive fire he possessed that never seemed to run out. They saw it almost immediately when Presley got his varsity call-up halfway through his freshman year.
“His first varsity touch was a kickoff return for a touchdown,” Montgomery said. “His second varsity touch, we threw him a bubble screen for about a 50-yard touchdown.”
It didn’t matter that Presley played sparingly on defense as a freshman, either. When he stepped into the secondary during the 2016 6A state championship game, Presley hauled in an interception.
He morphed into a dynamic force in all three phases of the game in the years at Bixby. In the 2019 state title game, he caught 16 passes for 116 yards and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return. Yet his final rushing yards proved most crucial for the Spartans.
Bixby trailed a Gunnar Gundy-led Stillwater team late; Presley tweaked a calf muscle chasing down Qwontrel Walker on the go-ahead touchdown run. The injury, which required help from the medical staff, wasn’t enough to keep him from the field on the game-winning drive.
“They rub on his calves for a minute and he’s right back in there and we have a 4th down and 1,” Montgomery said. “Of course we snap the ball to Brennan at quarterback and he makes the first down. That’s what he does. He’s a competitor and a warrior.”
Though Presley won’t play quarterback or cornerback this fall, he’ll spend lots of time on the field, and that raises the question surrounding durability for a 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver playing in the Big 12. Neither Gundy nor Montgomery are concerned.
Gundy this week compared Presley to a “little rubber ball”; “he just bounces off things,” the 17th-year head coach said. Presley’s former high school coach views things similarly.
“He doesn’t take a whole lot of square shots,” Montgomery said. “He’s just so quick and elusive. Very rarely does he take big hits in a game.”
As for Presley himself, he’s aware of the weight of his new role and what it will require from him. But Presley’s been here before, and he’s equipped to tackle the challenge ahead.
“It’s definitely more to take on than last year,” Presley said earlier this month. “It makes me realize I have a lot more to do with conditioning, stuff like that. I want to be ready.”