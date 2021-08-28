"He's a competitor and a warrior": OSU’s Brennan Presley is built for the heightened role he’ll take on in 2021

It didn’t matter that Presley played sparingly on defense as a freshman, either. When he stepped into the secondary during the 2016 6A state championship game, Presley hauled in an interception.

He morphed into a dynamic force in all three phases of the game in the years at Bixby. In the 2019 state title game, he caught 16 passes for 116 yards and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return. Yet his final rushing yards proved most crucial for the Spartans.

Bixby trailed a Gunnar Gundy-led Stillwater team late; Presley tweaked a calf muscle chasing down Qwontrel Walker on the go-ahead touchdown run. The injury, which required help from the medical staff, wasn’t enough to keep him from the field on the game-winning drive.

“They rub on his calves for a minute and he’s right back in there and we have a 4th down and 1,” Montgomery said. “Of course we snap the ball to Brennan at quarterback and he makes the first down. That’s what he does. He’s a competitor and a warrior.”

Though Presley won’t play quarterback or cornerback this fall, he’ll spend lots of time on the field, and that raises the question surrounding durability for a 5-foot-8, 175-pound receiver playing in the Big 12. Neither Gundy nor Montgomery are concerned.